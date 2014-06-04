Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish will start Friday against the Cleveland Indians on his regular four days’ rest.

That announcement by manager Ron Washington would seem to put to rest any further concerns that a stiff neck that forced Darvish to miss a start last month. He returned Sunday in triumph, earning the victory in Texas’ 2-0 win over Washington.

Darvish had 12 strikeouts on 102 pitches.

The Rangers could have given him an extra day off with an off-day on Thursday. Instead, right-hander Nick Tepesch, 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in his first four starts this season, will be pushed back to Saturday.

“We wanted to keep him on turn,” Washington said of Darvish. “He didn’t really throw that many pitches, so he’s good.”

Washington also said right-handed Tanner Scheppers, rehabbing from elbow inflammation, is edging closer to a return.

What his role will be out there is guess at this point.

Scheppers was a reliable setup man for the team a season ago before starting the season in a thin starting rotation beset with injuries. It wouldn’t appear the Rangers have room for him deep in the bullpen with right-handers Jason Frasor and Alexi Ogando and left-hander Neal Cotts all pitching in their roles effectively. Right-hander Joaquin Soria is the closer.

“That’s not my conclusion,” Washington said when asked about Scheppers not fitting into the back of the bullpen. “We’re going to do what we have to do when we have to do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 3-5, 4.04 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-1, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Saunders (0-1, 3.68 ERA) took a no-decision in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday night after giving up two runs on 10 hits in 52/3 innings. He was trying to improve on a 7-0 record in his 10th career start against the Orioles. Saunders last start in Arlington was as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in a victory over the Rangers in a 2012 AL wild-card game.

--RF Alex Rios followed up a road trip in which he hit .391 with an 0-for-3 game in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday. Rios is 2-for-his-last-17, dropping his average to .316. He did reach base by a walk on Tuesday.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-4 with a home run in an 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday and has hits in 12 of his last 15 games with three home runs, eight RBIs, 10 runs scored and six walks to raise average from .250 to .302. Beltre entered 0-for-6 since matching a season high in hits with three on Friday.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo, playing with a lingering ankle injury, is hitless in his four of his last seven games after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Texas’ 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday. Choo is 7-for-38 in his last 11 games to drop from .310 to .284, his lowest point since April 16. (.283).

--LHP Matt Harrison (out for the season, displaced vertebra) had spinal fusion surgery Tuesday. He is out for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was just one of those nights when he didn’t get the job done.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington said of RHP Alexi Ogando after an 8-3 loss to Baltimore on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson