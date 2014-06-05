Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Speaking to the media before Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers ace, Yu Darvish was quick to downplay his early season success.

“If you just look at the numbers (my season) looks better than last year but I really couldn’t prepare myself as I wanted after the offseason,” said Darvish speaking through an interpreter. “I was still in the rehab program provided by the team and I couldn’t do any heavy lifting. There is nothing that can compensate for heavy lifting.”

Darvish began the season on the disabled list with a neck injury that has seemed to plague him off and on over the last few months.

Unable to lift weights as is his preference, he spent much of the off season running, focused on improving his endurance. After being questioned, Darvish put to rest any concerns over his stiff neck stating that he is now back on his full workout program and feeling as healthy as ever.

New friend and battery-mate, catcher Chris Gimenez is scheduled to start alongside Darvish on Friday against the Indians.

“Not only is he a good catcher, he’s a good person as well,” said Darvish. “He’s got great technique and he’s saved me a lot of times. (Being comfortable) is a matter of chemistry. If it’s there, it’s there and it’s definitely there with him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-2, 4.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre had 5 RBI’s and two home runs Wednesday night. It was Beltre’s 5th multi home run game as a Ranger and 3rd against the Orioles.

--2B Jurickson Profar, (on the disabled list with a torn right shoulder muscle) admitted that it’s unlikely that he’ll play this season. Profar was originally scheduled to miss 10-12 weeks with the injury but is rumored to have re-aggravated it last week.

--2B Luis Sardinas had three hits Wednesday, marking his first 3-hit game in the big leagues. He also had two errors, another first for his big league career.

--RF Alex Rios was 2-4 on Wednesday night, improving his batting average to a team-leading .319 on the season, 39 points higher than his career average.

--RHP Yu Darvish will move up a day in the rotation in order to maintain his regular four days of rest between starts. Darvish will start Friday against Cleveland. Darvish currently leads the team in ERA, wins and strikeouts.

--RHP Alexi Ogando was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. The righty reliever pasted a 6.84 ERA in 25 innings this season.

--LHP Aaron Poreda was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday. Poreda will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season. He went 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Texas this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was one of those nights. They’re players and they’re gonna make mistakes, but you could tell they weren’t fazed.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington after his team made some critical mistakes in a 6-5 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27. He returned to Frisco on June 3.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson