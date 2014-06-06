Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Apparently, the Texas Rangers didn’t spend long deliberating the 30th pick of Thursday night’s draft when they took Sanger (Calif.) High School right-hander Luis Ortiz.

Texas felt like they stole one that late in the first round.

“He’s performed on all the biggest stages,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “We took him 30th in the country, obviously, but we liked him as a top-half elite kind of talent. He has as good of pure stuff as there is in the draft and really a strike thrower to boot.”

Ortiz was named the 18-and-under World Cup MVP after serving as the closer for Team USA in 2013. He was the 28th-ranked prospect by Baseball America and the 14th-ranked RHP by that publication.

At 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, Ortiz has a big body to go along with what Daniels said is already big-league stuff.

“It’s not a projection guy where we’re hoping the fast ball comes or hoping the breaking ball comes,” Daniels said. “He has his weapons now and he’s a strike thrower.”

Daniels acknowledged that Ortiz missed a couple of starts this spring, but he said the Rangers are confident in Ortiz’s health and ability moving forward. They didn’t have to think twice about taking him.

“There were some other guys that we liked but no one in this category,” Daniels said. “He was clearly our pick.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-2, 4.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Elvis Andrus raked key hits in his first two at-bats. He hit a double to left in the first that led directly to 1B Mitch Moreland’s two-run single that scored Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo. Andrus then singled to left in the second, scoring 2B Rougned Odor from second and putting the Rangers ahead, 5-0. He went 2-for-5 on the night, but reached on an error on Orioles SS J.J. Hardy in the seventh and Odor scored the go-ahead run on the play.

--RHP Colby Lewis pitched five innings but couldn’t hold the 5-0 lead the Rangers gave him in the first two innings. Lewis gave up an RBI single to Chris Davis in the fifth that tied the game. Robbie Ross, who was a starter through the first two months of this season, relieved Lewis to start the sixth.

--3B Adrian Beltre stayed hot against the Orioles. Beltre entered with a .463 average in his previous 10 games against Baltimore with nine home runs and 18 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 on Thursday, though he didn’t have an extra-base hit.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the disabled list. He had been on the DL with right elbow inflammation. Scheppers, who was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, will be used out of the bullpen.

--LHP Aaron Poreda was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock when RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated off the disabled list. He was 2-0 with 13.2 innings pitched for the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very surprised. I’ve never seen (Orioles SS J.J. Hardy) make a bad throw. As a matter of fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him make an error. It just goes to show you it can happen to any player in any game.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers took advantage of two Hardy errors in the seventh inning to rally for a victory over Baltimore Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27. He returned to Frisco on June 3. He was activated June 5.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson