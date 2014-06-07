Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

For only the second time this season, Texas ace Yu Darvish gave up as many as four earned runs. For the first time this season, the Rangers turned that Darvish outing into a win.

Darvish gave up four runs in four innings, but he seemed to get better the closer he came to the 100-pitch mark. By the time he finished the seventh, it felt like a normal stellar outing for the Rangers’ right-hander.

“I tell you what he did do is he kept us in the ball game,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “He got through the seventh inning and if you looked at it earlier, you probably wouldn’t think he would get that far.”

The Rangers produced at the plate for a 6-4 series-opening win over Cleveland. After Darvish finished the seventh, Texas designated hitter Michael Choice put Darvish in the winner’s seat with a two-out solo home run.

“I was just focused on getting a good pitch and being aggressive at the plate,” Choice said. “It was a fastball about middle of the way. ”

That followed Rougned Odor’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second that highlighted the Rangers’ four-run rally. Odor’s second career home run landed in the upper deck in right field at Globe Life Park.

“He’s a strong kid and he hit the ball pretty hard tonight,” Washington said. “He went up there and sat on a first-pitch fastball in and got it.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 3-2, 3.06) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-1, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish gave up four runs in seven innings, working mostly around nine Cleveland hits and three walks. He exited having thrown 110 pitches in seven innings and the score tied at 4 in the middle of the seventh. Rangers DH Michael Choice put Darvish in the winner's seat with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

--SS Elvin Andrus singled with one out in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to all 38 games of his career against Cleveland. Andrus made a stellar play in the field in the top of the eighth, fielding a hard grounder from Indians 3B Mike Aviles with DH Carlos Santana moving on the pitch. Andrus stepped on second to force out Santana, then stopped his throw, recovered from a collision with Santana and threw to first in time to get Aviles and end the inning.

--DH Michael Choice homered for the second straight night, giving him five for the season. Choice, who entered Friday's game in eighth place on the club in plate appearances, is third on the team in home runs. His solo home run in the bottom of the seventh put Texas ahead, 5-4.

--2B Rougned Odor hit his second career home run, slamming this one into the upper deck in right field at Globe Life Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a strong kid and he hit the ball pretty hard tonight. He went up there and sat on a first-pitch fastball in and got it.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, after 2B Rougned Odor smacked a two-run home run into the upper deck in right field Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson