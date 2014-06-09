Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas’ injury problems have been so pervasive this season that Rangers fans must be growing calloused to another player going to the doctor instead of the dugout.

The Rangers announced Sunday that first baseman Mitch Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months. Texas, which placed first baseman Prince Fielder on the DL in May, are down to their third option at first.

The next position over has been just as rough. Starting second baseman Jurickson Profar was injured in spring training. His immediate replacement, Donnie Murphy, also spent time on the DL. With Rougned Odor and Luis Sardinas holding down the second-base spot, Murphy was shifted over to first on Sunday.

And then the situation worsened in the fifth inning when Odor left the game in the bottom of the fifth after sliding awkwardly back to first on a play where he was picked off. Odor never made it back to the bag and grabbed his left ribs with his right hand. Odor was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder and the club said he would be re-evaluated on Monday. He was replaced in the top of the sixth by Sardinas.

“He never slid,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “He made a move to go back and his shoulder came out.”

The left side of the infield has to be a bit nervous. Shortstop Elvis Andrus has been healthy all season, though third baseman Adrian Beltre did a stint on the 15-day DL.

The Rangers currently have six pitchers, including three counted-on starters, on the DL. All totaled, Texas has made use of the DL 18 times this season, one away from matching its DL activity of all of 2013. That has forced the Rangers to use 39 players, including nine rookies, so far this season.

Rangers manager Ron Washington said he didn’t want to sound jaded, but he’s determined to keep moving forward with whatever healthy players remain on his roster.

“You prepare for the ball game and that’s all you can do,” Washington said. “They’re quite aware of what we’ve lost this year. But, once again, it gives those players an opportunity to step up. I don’t want to seem like I don’t care, but we’ve got 98 ball games to play. We’ve got to focus on the games we’re playing right now with the personnel I have right now.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP T.J. House, 0-1, 3.79 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-2, 3.22 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: The Texas Rangers used their first eight picks of the 2014 draft on pitchers and infielders. After taking Luis Ortiz, a big right-hander whom general manager Jon Daniels said already has big-league stuff, the Rangers drafted shortstops with their next two picks. Tiquan Forbes, the 59th overall pick, is a short stop from Columbia, Miss., and Josh Morgan is a short stop from Orange Lutheran High School in California. Texas picked college pitchers with 16 of their 30 picks on Saturday.

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mitch Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months. Texas, which placed first baseman Prince Fielder on the DL in May, are down to their third option at first. The club did not make an immediate move to replace Moreland on the active roster as it is evaluating options. INF Donnie Murphy replaced Moreland at first on Sunday.

--2B Rougned Odor left the game in the bottom of the fifth after sliding awkwardly back to first on a play where he was picked off. Odor never made it back to the back and grabbed his left ribs with his right hand. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain and was set for re-evaluation on Monday.

--SS Elvin Andrus failed to get a hit against Cleveland for the first time in his career. Andrus went 0-for-4 on Sunday, breaking a streak of 39-consecutive games with a hit against the Indians. It was the second longest streak against a team since 1900. Vladimir Guerrero hit in 44 straight games against the Rangers in the mid-2000s.

--LHP Joe Saunders lasted 5 1/3 and gave up three runs, two earned on seven hits and four walks. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in four outings this season.

--RF Alex Rios had three hits on Saturday and two more Sunday as he continues a trend of hot hitting. Rios has now gone 10-for-19 in his last five games, raising his average to .332. His triple that drove in Adrian Beltre in the sixth was a rare flash of power for Texas on Sunday, but the Rangers failed to be inspired and left Rios stranded on third.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double on Sunday. Beltre has five multiple-hit games in the first six games of the Rangers’ current home stand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You prepare for the ballgame and that’s all you can do. They’re quite aware of what we’ve lost this year. But, once again, it gives those players an opportunity to step up. I don’t want to seem like I don’t care, but we’ve got 98 ballgames to play. We’ve got to focus on the games we’re playing right now with the personnel I have right now.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington after more injuries were announced Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle) will have reconstructive surgery and will be out of action for an estimated three months, it was announced June 8.

--2B Rougned Odor (right shoulder sprain) left the game June 8 after sliding awkwardly back to first on a play where he was picked off. He was set for re-evaluation June 9.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson