Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- With Prince Fielder out for the season and Mitch Moreland possibly facing the same fate, the Rangers have only one viable option to hit third in the lineup.

And that option creates another rather large hole.

Left fielder Shin-Soo Choo moving down in the lineup creates a vacuum at the leadoff spot.

“I have no other options right now,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “We’ll just keep working it.”

By working it, he means rotating a variety of players in and out of the spot, depending on the day and matchup. On Monday, it was Daniel Robertson, who gave Leonys Martin a day off in center field. Robertson went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three strikeouts in the Rangers’ 17-7 loss to Cleveland.

Other options, Washington said, include middle infielders Rougned Odor and Luis Sardinas and outfielder Michael Choice, all young players still trying to find their way at this level.

Who you won’t see, at least for now, are two guys one would think could do the job, Martin and shortstop Elvis Andrus. Neither are suitable, Washington said, simply because the job doesn’t fit their approach, which would create another set of problems.

Rest assured, Washington said, “I will put someone there.”

Moreland might not be out as long as first forecast. Team officials on Monday said he is leaning toward a more minor surgical procedure that would remove a bone in his troubled left ankle.

That would mean putting off until the offseason a more radical reconstruction of the ankle, a procedure that if done now would end his season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-5, 3.33 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez (1-4, 4.63 ERA) gave up a career-high eight runs over two innings on six hits, including two home runs, and three walks in a 17-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday. He has permitted at last four earned runs over his last three starts. “I was just nibbling a lot and trying to be too fine with my fastball and putting myself in a hole,” Martinez said. “Those things happen. You just have to nip it in the bud and get back to work.” Martinez, Scott Baker, Tanner Scheppers and Robby Ross Jr. gave up 18 hits on Monday. Said manager Ron Washington: “Nick just couldn’t command his fastball. When he did throw it over the plate, they hit it. They came out and swung the bat. It didn’t matter what we put out there.”

--LF Shin-Soo Choo’s recent struggles continued after he went 0-for-4 Monday in a 17-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He’s hitting .135 over his last 16 games and .170 over his last 30 to drop his average from a season-high .370 to .260. Over his last 27 games, Choo has 28 strikeouts against 13 walks. “He’s just missing his pitches,” manager Ron Washington said. “He was getting some swings on some balls that he found holes. He’s just missing them right now. He’ll get back on track.”

--3B Adrian Beltre has multiple-hit games in six of his last seven after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Texas’ 17-7 loss to Cleveland on Monday night. Hits in 17 of his last 21 games has enabled him to raise his average from .250 to .316. Beltre is hitting .395 with 16 RBIs and six walks during the stretch.

--RF Alex Rios continued a hot streak despite a 17-7 loss to Cleveland on Monday night, the Rangers’ fifth loss in seven games. Rios went 2-for-4 with a triple and is hitting .421 in his last 19 games to raise his average from .297 to an AL-leading .335. He has multiple hits in 13 of his last 19.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (sore left ankle) announced June 8 that he would have reconstructive surgery and would be out of action for an estimated three months. On June 9, he said he was considering a more minor procedure instead of season-ending ankle reconstruction. He could be back in three or four weeks by opting to remove a bone in the area instead. He is seeking a second opinion.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He will leave for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He will leave for Arizona on June 10 to “ramp up baseball activities.” He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble.

--2B Rougned Odor (right shoulder sprain) left the June 8 game. He was available to hit June 9 after an MRI found no damage. The team would like to keep him out a day or two.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return has been pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson