Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It must be difficult for Dallas-Fort Worth sports fans to take.

While the San Antonio Spurs are up on the Miami Heat in the NBA finals, the Mavericks are sitting at home and the Rangers are suffering through an injury-riddled and lackluster season.

To make matters worse, the Rangers fourth-straight loss just so happened to come at the hands of a team from Miami. The Marlins trumped Texas’ sixth-inning rally with their own rally in the top of the seventh.

For his part, Rangers manager Ron Washington insisted after the game that he doesn’t get frustrated or lose sleep over one game. He did admit to being “a little upset” at how the Rangers played on Tuesday.

Texas committed three errors and gave up three unearned runs.

“Just being human, physical mistakes,” Washington said. “They’re out there playing and trying to do the very best they can and sometimes things just don’t work. Just got to keep battling until we get it right.”

Another mental error that didn’t show up in the linescore likely cost the Rangers another run. It appeared the Rangers had a chance to get Marlins catcher Jeff Mathis at home on a relay play, but second baseman Rougned Odor’s throw to the plate was cut off by first baseman Brad Snyder, who was playing in his first game with the Rangers after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock.

“Once again, inexperience,” Washington said. “I think he cut a ball off when we had a guy at the plate. We told him when he came in when you’re in the cutoff position your head has to be on a swivel with people on the base paths. That’ll happen again in this game and he’ll do the right thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-34

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jacob Turner, 2-3, 5.93 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 6-2, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre has seven multi-hit games through eight games of the Rangers’ current homestand. Beltre went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the series-opener against Miami on Tuesday.

--RHP Colby Lewis had another relatively short outing as he left after five innings having thrown 106 pitches. Lewis gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks. Since returning from an extended stay on the DL last season and early this season, Lewis just once. He exited after five for the second straight outing, but avoided taking the loss when the Rangers rallied for four runs in the sixth.

--1B Brad Snyder had an uneven first game up from Triple-A Round Rock. Snyder, called up to replace the injured Mitch Moreland, went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. But he cut off a throw that appeared en route to get Jeff Mathis out at the plate in the fourth.

--2B Rougned Odor bounced back from a minor shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Odor sat out the Monday series finale against the Indians, but he came back in the first of a two-game set against Miami to go 2-for-4 with an RBI.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle) was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just being human, physical mistakes. They’re out there playing and trying to do the very best they can and sometimes things just don’t work. Just got to keep battling until we get it right.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington said after his team’s fourth straight loss on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. Moreland will have reconstructive surgery on his left ankle and will be out of action for an estimated three months.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He will leave for Arizona on June 10 to “ramp up baseball activities.” He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return has been pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had spinal fusion surgery June 3 and is out for the season.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson