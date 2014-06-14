Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Elvis Andrus provided some rare offense for a Rangers team that generated four hits on Friday night -- he had two of them -- but it was his footwork on the basepaths that really made the difference in a 1-0 win over Seattle.

After driving a one-out single into centerfield in the top of the ninth inning, Andrus stole second and third base to put himself in position to score the winning run.

Andrus got a good jump from first base and easily swiped second when Mariners catcher Mike Zunino’s throw was off target. As Seattle pitcher Felix Hernandez locked in on hitter Shin-Soo Choo, Andrus then took off again, stealing third base as Choo took ball four.

“As soon as (Hernandez) went down (into his throwing motion), that’s when I went,” Andrus said.

Hernandez took the blame for the steal of third base, saying: “I was just locked in on the hitter, and he got that base.”

With one out and Andrus on third base and Choo on first, Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre hit a grounder to shortstop that looked like it might result in the inning-ending double play. But the relay throw from Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano was well off target, allowing Beltre to reach first and score Andrus from third.

Andrus went 2-for-4 and is 5-for-9 in his past two games played while singlehandedly scoring more runs (three) than the Rangers’ opponents (one).

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 5.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mitch Moreland (ankle) got a second opinion from a doctor in North Carolina this week, but his timetable for return is still up in the air. MLB.com reported that Moreland is suffering from Os Trigonum Sydrome, a condition in which a bone causes irritation in the ankle. Moreland can elect to have surgery to remove the bone, sidelining him for three to four weeks, or he could have season-ending reconstructive surgery.

--RHP Nick Tepesch matched Seattle ace Felix Hernandez for six innings Friday night, when he carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh. Tepesch walked two of the first three batters he faced in that frame before coming out of the game. He ended up throwing 6 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball but did not factor into the decision.

--2B Elvis Andrus was the key to the Rangers’ 1-0 win over Seattle on Friday night, when he stole two bases in the ninth inning to put him in position to score the game-winning run. His steal of third base caught Seattle starter Felix Hernandez off guard. Eventually, Andrus came in to score on a fielder’s choice groundout by teammate Adrian Beltre.

--RHP Jason Frasor didn’t earn the win Friday night, but he probably deserved to. He came on with two runners on in the seventh inning and struck out the only two batters he faced -- stranding runners at second and third in a 1-0 win over Seattle.

--LHP Joe Saunders is certainly comfortable at Seattle’s Safeco Field, where he is scheduled to make his next start on Friday night. Not only did Saunders start 13 games there as a Seattle Mariner last season, but he owns a career record of 6-0 as an opposing pitcher at Safeco. Saunders is making his fifth start since coming off the DL and his first against the Mariners since Seattle declined his option in November.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a tremendous job. He gave us a chance, and that’s all we wanted.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington said about RHP Nick Tepesch after a 1-0 win over Seattle on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem. He was awaiting an official diagnosis.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. Moreland will seek a second opinion before possibly having reconstructive surgery that would sideline him until at least September.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson