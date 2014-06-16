Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The injury-plagued Texas Rangers found a way to stay afloat during a three-game series in Seattle over the weekend, and now things could really get interesting as Texas attempts to get back into the American League West race.

The three-game series at Oakland won’t necessarily anoint the Rangers as a contender, but it could go a long way toward keeping Texas from falling out of contention.

Not that manager Ron Washington is making a big deal of the series.

“It’s on the schedule,” he said, “and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Rangers (34-35) trail Oakland by eight games in the AL West standings heading into the series, but they’re right in the thick of the wild-card contenders. With a disabled list that includes 1B Prince Fielder, RHP Alexi Ogando, 2B Jurickson Profar, C Geovany Soto and LHP Matt Harrison, the Rangers just need to stay afloat until players start getting healthy.

Winning two out of three in Seattle was a good start for Texas, which swept the A’s in Oakland in late April but got swept at home by them a week later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-4, 5.74 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-3, 1.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Leonys Martin was back in the leadoff spot Sunday, one day after going 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases. Martin led off the game with a popout on the first pitch he saw but recovered to go 1-for-4.

--1B Brad Snyder came out of his slump with a pair of hits Sunday, including a solo home run in the second inning. Snyder’s two-out shot gave Texas a 1-0 lead, which held up through the top of the fifth. Snyder had been hitless in 10 at-bats since being recalled from Round Rock before the home run, his first as a major league player.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. got lit up for three runs off four hits during a disastrous eighth inning in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Seattle. Ross came on in relief of starter Nick Martinez in the seventh and got out of that inning with no damage before Seattle’s first four hitters of the eighth got hits off him.

--RHP Ben Rowen made his major league debut on Sunday, closing out the eighth inning by retiring all three batters he faced. The submarine-style pitcher was called up last week.

--RHP Colby Lewis has not made it out of the sixth inning in any of his past four starts. A big reason has been walks, as Lewis issued 13 in a span of four games, with 14 strikeouts in that span. On Monday, Lewis is scheduled to make his first start of the season against Oakland. The A’s hit just .196 against him in 2012, then Lewis missed the 2013 season following elbow surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to lie: I’ve been working for that first big-league homer for a long time. It is a big sigh of relief to get that first one out of the way. Especially on Father’s Day, it’s something I’ll never forget.” -- Rangers 1B Brad Snyder after hitting a homer in a loss to Seattle on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem. He was awaiting an official diagnosis.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. Moreland will seek a second opinion before possibly having reconstructive surgery that would sideline him until at least September.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson