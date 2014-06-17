Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Less than two months after first donning a major league uniform at the O.co Coliseum, Texas Rangers center fielder Daniel Robertson returned Monday a wiser and improved player.

”A lot has happened since then,“ Robertson said before the Rangers’ 14-8 victory Monday night. ”I broke my face. I had three fractures in my face. A lot’s changed, but that’s how the big leagues is. Baseball’s constantly evolving every single day, and you’ve got to evolve with it.

“I feel like I‘m (more) mature. I know more about the game than I did two months ago. But for the most part I think I‘m a better player, I think I‘m a smarter player, I think I learned tons about the game since I first came up. It holds a lot of weight me coming back here and getting a chance to get on the field.”

Robertson fractured facial bones May 22 at Detroit, colliding with right fielder Alex Rios, but he returned to action seven days later.

Robertson didn’t make an appearance against the A’s on April 23 when the Rangers acquired him in a minor league trade with the San Diego Padres and immediately promoted him to the big leagues. He spent six-plus seasons in the minor leagues before his first big league call-up.

“That Sunday morning when I came in here wide-eyed,” Robertson recalled. “Obviously I’ll be a rookie the whole year, but a wide-eyed kid meeting people I got to watch on TV growing up, some of them when I was younger than others, but playing against some of them. Seeing familiar faces, meeting new people. ... This is a special place obviously because that’s what I know.”

Robertson, who collected his first major league hit April 30 against Oakland at Arlington, made his seventh overall start Monday night and hit leadoff for the sixth time. He went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run.

“I just try to bring as much fire as I can,” Robertson said. “We’re getting things going, we’re playing well together. We’ve got a lot of things at stake. They’re in first place. We’re striving to get where they’re at. So to me it’s just bringing as much as I can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 7-2, 2.11 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 4-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Donnie Murphy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in Texas’ 14-8 victory Monday night against the A‘s. Murphy, who snapped his 0-for-14 streak, hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off LHP Drew Pomeranz and a solo shot in the ninth LHP Fernando Abad. It was his fourth career multi-homer game, and it came against one of his former teams. Murphy has four home runs, and three came against Oakland. “I feel like I buckled down more because it’s an old team,” Murphy said. “I kind of take it personal when I play an old team. I want to take it to them. It’s always fun when you do that.”

--LF Michael Choice hit a two-run homer Monday night in a 14-8 victory against the Oakland A‘s, the team that traded him to Texas after last season. Choice’s blast, in the fifth inning off RHP Ryan Cook, was his seventh of the season. He snapped an 0-for-11 skid with the homer.

--C Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBIs in Texas’ 14-8 victory Monday night against Oakland. Chirinos, who scored two runs, raised his average to .248.

--RHP Colby Lewis (5-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings but got his first win since May 25 as the Rangers beat the A’s 14-8 Monday night. The A’s snapped Lewis’ 11-game streak of allowing three or fewer runs as a starter at the Coliseum.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) will get a third medical opinion Tuesday from an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Iowa who specializes in ankle injuries. Moreland likely will undergo reconstructive surgery, which would end his season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They know what’s going on. They don’t need to hear it from me. They certainly didn’t need a pep talk.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on his players understanding the importance of the series against the first-place A‘s. The Rangers won the opener 14-8 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem. He was awaiting an official diagnosis.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. Moreland will seek a third opinion June 17 before possibly having reconstructive surgery that would sideline him until at least September.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson