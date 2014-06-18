Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Struggling left-hander Robbie Ross Jr. has pitched his way to Triple-A Round Rock.

Ross was demoted Tuesday, one day after allowing two runs over one-third inning in a 14-8 victory against Oakland. A’s left fielder Yoenis Cespedes crushed a two-run homer off Ross.

That game marked his third rough outing in his past four relief appearances. Ross gave up three runs on three hits in an inning Sunday during a 5-1 loss to Seattle. On June 7 against Cleveland, he allowed three runs on three hits over one inning in an 8-3 loss.

Ross opened the season in the Rangers’ rotation and went 1-4 with a 4.78 ERA over nine starts before returning May 20 to the bullpen, where he spent his first two major-league seasons. Ross was 10-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 123 relief appearances in 2012 and 2013.

“We just feel like he needs consistent work,” general manager Jon Daniels told reporters before the game. “He just hasn’t been able to right the ship up here.”

Ross will join the rotation at Round Rock in order to get more consistent work but will be in the bullpen when he rejoins the Rangers, Daniels said.

The Rangers recalled left-handed reliever Aaron Poreda from Round Rock to replace Ross on the 25-man roster.

Poreda, who was sent down to Round Rock on June 5, was 2-0 in 16 relief appearances for the Rangers this season before rejoining the team. He blanked the A’s for two-thirds inning Tuesday night in a 10-6 loss.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-2, 3.94 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-3, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish (7-3) gave up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits over five innings in a 10-6 loss Tuesday night to Oakland. He lost to the A’s for the eighth straight time and fell to 1-8 with a 4.95 ERA against Oakland in 10 career starts. Darvish struck out eight and walked five, throwing 99 pitches, just 56 for strikes. “If he would have been able to command the fastball, it would have been a different story,” manager Ron Washington said. “After he couldn’t command the fastball, there wasn’t much he could find to get in the strike zone to make something happen. It just wasn’t his night.” Darvish is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA in three starts against the A’s this season.

--2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run triple Tuesday in a 10-6 loss to Oakland. The home run, a blast to right field off LHP Tommy Milone in the fifth inning, was Odor’s third of the season. Odor is batting .369 with 15 RBIs in his past 20 games.

--LHP Robbie Ross was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock, one day after allowing two runs over one-third inning in a 14-8 victory against Oakland. That marked his third rough outing in his past four relief appearances. Ross opened the season in the Rangers’ rotation and went 1-4 with a 4.78 ERA over nine starts before returning May 20 to the bullpen, where he spent his first two major-league seasons. Ross was 10-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 123 relief appearances in 2012 and 2013. In nine relief appearances this year, he has a 9.00 ERA.

--LHP Aaron Poreda was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and blanked the A’s for two-thirds inning in relief during a 10-6 loss. Poreda, who was sent down to Round Rock on June 5, was 2-0 in 16 relief appearances for the Rangers going into the game. The Rangers signed Poreda on Oct. 23. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round in 2007.

--1B Mitch Moreland reportedly has told the Rangers that he will undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery on his injured left ankle. Moreland has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 8 and sought three medical opinions before finalizing his decision.

--1B Carlos Pena signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday night in his debut against Sacramento. The Rangers drafted Pena with the 10th overall pick in 1998 then traded him to Oakland in 2002. In 13 seasons for eight teams, Pena has hit .233 with 285 home runs, 228 doubles and 816 RBIs. The Rangers have lost 1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) and 1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) and could use a power-hitting replacement at first.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what it is, but sometimes good pitchers just have that one kryptonite team where they just always struggle, and before too long it gets in your head and you’re unable to execute the pitches you need to execute.” -- A’s C Derek Norris, after Oakland beat RHP Yu Darvish for the eighth consecutive time Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem. He was awaiting an official diagnosis.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. After seeking a third opinion June 17, he reportedly told the Rangers that he will undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson