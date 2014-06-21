Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rangers manager Ron Washington said he plans to keep putting Shin-Soo Choo in the lineup, despite Choo’s continuing slump in the month of June.

Choo is hitting .132 (7-for-53) this month with just one extra-base hit. He’s seen his average dip from .289 at the end of May to .252 after going 1-for-5 on Friday against the Angels.

Choo’s “off days” will be as the designated hitter, which is where he was on Friday. Otherwise, health permitting, Choo will be in left field.

“As long as he can go out there, I‘m going to put him out there,” Washington said before Friday’s game. “I‘m figuring he’s going to find it again.”

Choo, in his first season with the Rangers, got off to a fast start to the season, hitting .303 with a .433 on-base percentage through the end of April.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-4, 4.44 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-3, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Justin Marks was claimed off waivers from Oakland and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Marks was 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA in 17 games (two starts) with Triple-A Omaha (Royals affiliate) and Triple-A Sacramento (A’s affiliate). 1B Prince Fielder was moved to the 60-day DL in order to make room for Marks on the 40-man major league roster.

--RHP Joakim Soria has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, covering 7 2/3 innings, converting all seven save opportunities. He’s allowed only one earned run in his last 21 appearances (20 innings).

--LHP Joe Saunders gave up seven runs (four earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings Friday against the Angels, getting the loss and falling to 0-3 this season. A former Angel, Saunders has lost all four of his starts at Angel Stadium pitching for an opposing team.

--RHP Nick Martinez will start Saturday against the Angels. He has lost each of this last three starts, compiling an ERA of 8.53. He has faced the Angels once in his career, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on May 4 of this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did a good job for four innings. Just the fifth inning, he lost his command, he couldn’t find the strike zone.” -- Manager Ron Washington, of LHP Joe Saunders, who gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. After seeking a third opinion June 17, he will have season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He was moved to the 60-day DL June 20. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Brad Snyder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson