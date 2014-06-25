Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The quest to replace Prince Fielder at first base took a new turn Tuesday with the Carlos Pena earning a promotion to the big leagues. Texas purchased the contract of the 36-year-old veteran from Triple A-Round Rock and inserted Pena into the starting lineup for the series opener against Detroit.

Pena, 36, batted sixth and went 0-4 in the 8-2 at Globe Life Park. Rangers manager Ron Washington said before the game he’s not sure if Pena will play every day or platoon.

“He’s swinging the bat well and playing first base the way he plays first base and that’s pretty good,” Washington said. “Think we just brought in a first baseman that can play first base and he has a presence.”

Pena is the fifth first baseman used by the Rangers this season, joining Fielder, Mitch Moreland, Donnie Murphy and most recently Brad Snyder. The Rangers designated Snyder for assignment Tuesday.

The Rangers originally signed Pena after selecting him in the first round (10th overall) of the 1998 June draft. He made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2001 before he was traded to Oakland that offseason.

Pena has 285 career home runs and owns six different seasons of 25-or-more, including a career-high 46 homers with Tampa Bay in 2007. An All-Star in 2009, he has also won a Gold Glove Award (2008) and Silver Slugger Award (2007).

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the only player with at least 12 years between games for the Washington/Texas franchise was Sammy Sosa.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-3, 4.11 ERA) vs. Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 4-2, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Saunders is making his ninth start of the season Wednesday. He has made five starts since returning from the DL, and is 0-2 with a 3.33 ERA. Texas is 2-4 in his previous starts, having scored just six runs.

--1B Carlos Pena had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock and started Tuesday. The 36-year-old former Texas draft pick signed a minor league contract June 17 and batted .333 (8-24) with one home run, one double, and two RBIs over seven games. The Rangers originally signed Pena after selecting him in the first round (10th overall) of the 1998 June draft. He made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2001 before he was traded to Oakland that offseason.

--1B/OF Brad Snyder was designated for assignment Tuesday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Snyder to the minor leagues. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10 and batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

--3B Adrian Beltre has the 2,500th hit of his career with a single in the second. He is the sixth player in modern era to reach that milestone after spending the majority of their career at third base. Beltre is 97th on the all-time hit list. He finished with a season-high four hits.

--RHP Colby Lewis took the loss despite a season-high 6 1/3 innings. He went six-plus innings for only the second time this season. He faced the minimum from the third through sixth innings, but permitted a double and homer to his first two batters in the seventh.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back) made his first appearance in Texas clubhouse Tuesday after undergoing spinal fusion surgery three weeks ago. He is confident he’ll return to the mound in the future. “I think there’s a good chance I can get back if I do the rehab the right way,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw him try to get ahead of two batters. One hit him for a double and one for a home run.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington on RHP Colby Lewis after an 8-2 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. After seeking a third opinion June 17, he will have season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson