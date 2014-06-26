Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Is third baseman Adrian Beltre destined for the Hall of Fame? His chances appear better with each passing milestone.

“No doubt about it,” manager Ron Washington said Wednesday before the Rangers’ 8-6 loss to Detroit. “He’s got (384) home runs; you need (116) more to get to 500. He will get to 500. Sometimes our reflexes get a little slower when we get a little older, but he can still play. I will still take him.”

Beltre reached 2,500 career hits with his first of four base knocks Tuesday in a series-opening loss to Detroit, becoming the sixth player to spend a majority of his career as a third baseman to hit that plateau. Three of the five others -- George Brett (3,154), Wade Boggs (3,010), Brooks Robinson (2,848) -- are in the Hall of Fame.

Beltre’s chances also look good when taking his age (35) into account. Of the 36 players in history to reach 2,500 hits through their age-35 season, only five aren’t in the Hall: Beltre, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, plus Pete Rose and Vada Pinson.

”When you play long enough, like I have, you accumulate some stuff, and that’s what happened,“ said Beltre, who added three more hits Wednesday. ”If you asked me 10 years ago if I’d be in this situation, I would tell you you were lying.

“It’s humbling to (be) mentioned with a couple of guys. It’s nice to get there. Maybe when I retire, I’ll look back at what I’ve done; maybe my son can appreciate what I’ve done. The way I look at it, I try to come out here every day and win ballgames. It’s what I do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-4, 4.22 ERA) vs. Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 9-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre is the 86th player since 1900 to amass at least 2,500 hits, and one of four active players to reach that figure. The others going into Wednesday: Derek Jeter (3,387), Alex Rodriguez (2,939) and Ichiro Suzuki (2,787).

--RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his 10th start and 15th appearance of the season in Thursday’s series finale. The 23-year-old righty owns each of the last two quality starts by Texas starters, going 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He earned his first major league win in the Rangers’ 12-2 win on May 24 in Detroit.

--1B Prince Fielder visited Globe Life Park on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing season-ending cervical fusion surgery May 27. “He doesn’t have the pain,” manager Ron Washington said. Fielder will start his rehab in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

--1B Carlos Pena hit his first home run of the season -- his first for Texas since 2001. It was also his first home run at Globe Life Park since a two-run, ninth-inning blast off Dustin Nippert in Game 3 of the 2010 American League Division Series.

--C Robinson Chirinos reached in each of his first three trips to the plate with a double, single and hit-by-pitch. He snapped a 0-for-13 stretch with a double his first plate appearance. He is batting .295 (18-61) over his last 17 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He was due to go to Arizona in mid-June to ramp up his baseball activities.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson