Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Despite a roster decimated by injuries to key pieces, the Texas Rangers are not yet ready to throw in the towel on the season.

However, team officials also acknowledged new realities in light of a string of losses that left the Rangers trending downward in the American League West.

Texas, which lost for an eight consecutive game Thursday, 6-0 to the Detroit Tigers, leads the majors in overall disabled list moves with 20. The Rangers lost every piece of their planned rotation to injury, except Yu Darvish, who has missed starts because of recurring neck stiffness.

First baseman Prince Fielder is likely out for the season after neck surgery, and catcher Geovany Soto has missed the entire season with a knee injury.

General manager Jon Daniels and manager Ron Washington agree that the season is now about player development at the major league level and finding players who can be a part of the team going forward.

On the big-league roster are a number of prospects, including outfielder Michael Choice, middle infielders Rougned Odor and Luis Sardinas and right-handed pitchers Nick Martinez and Nick Tepesch.

It is also time to answer questions about some other young guys, such as whether center fielder Leonys Martin is a viable leadoff hitter.

”The story of this year can’t just be about the injuries,“ Daniels said. ”Obviously, it’s very real. I’d like to see what this team is capable of (when healthy).

“But that’s not going to happen. I‘m hopeful we’ll get hot and put something together, but that aside, we want to look up at the end of the year and see that we’re better.”

Texas has used a major league high 42 players in 2014 and 23 pitchers (including a mound stint by first baseman Mitch Moreland). In 2013, the Rangers used 46 players and 24 pitchers over the entire season.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-43

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-8, 5.02 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-3, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder, who underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks, is making good progress, general manager Jon Daniels said. Fielder might be ready to see game action at the end of the season, though that’s not a priority, according to the GM.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went for a second opinion with Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed an original diagnosis. It will be three weeks before Ogando can begin a throwing program.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) was eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but he won’t be cleared to throw for another month, prompting him to wonder if he will come back at all this year. “I want to get back as soon as possible, but at the same time, sometimes you have to take a step back and look at the big picture and your career,” he said.

--OF Engel Beltre took part in his first rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-for-4 with an RBI. Beltre fractured his right leg late in spring training.

--LHP Derek Holland (left knee surgery rehabilitation) showed improvement in fielding drills on Thursday, Rangers officials said. He will pitch in a simulated game Saturday, and then he will be re-evaluated.

--RHP Nick Martinez took the loss in Texas’ 6-0 defeat to Detroit on Thursday, falling short of a third straight quality start. Martinez gave up four runs on six hits and a career-high five walks over 2 1/3 innings. “When it got out of control, he just couldn’t stop it,” manager Ron Washington said of Martinez. “He just couldn’t find the strike zone.”

--3B Adrian Beltre cooled off Thursday, going 0-for-2 with a walk. Beltre entered with seven hits in his last eight at-bats in addition to a hit-by-pitch in his previous two games. He is 9-for-14 in his past three games to raise his average from .306 to .325. Since the start of May, Beltre had the fifth-highest average of all major-leaguers entering Thursday’s games.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo stayed in a funk with an 0-for-4 game Thursday. In his last 22 games, he is 11-for-79 (.139) with 11 walks. He is hitting .174 in his last 45 games to drop his average from .370 to .243. He struck out with a runner on third to end the Rangers’ sixth inning.

--CF Leonys Martin went 1-for-3 with a walk in his eight straight start in the leadoff spot for Texas, which lost 6-0 to Detroit on Thursday. Martin is hitting .310 with seven walks during that stretch.

--1B/OF Brad Snyder, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10, and he batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just has to keep going up there and swinging. Once he figures it out, I think he’ll get on a nice little roll. He works hard, he’s doing everything he can do. Now we’re in the process of just waiting.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on slumping LF Shin-Soo Choo.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson