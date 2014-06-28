Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas manager Ron Washington can’t help but feel like a mad scientist filling out a lineup card, mixing and matching among what’s left from a roster depleted by injury.

On Friday, Washington moved struggling left fielder Shin-Soo Choo from the third spot in the order back to leadoff and moved first baseman Carlos Pena -- signed by the Rangers to a minor-league contract on June 17 and called up this week -- up to No. 3.

Pena took his first stab at the third spot, the fourth Rangers hitter to apply his trade there since first baseman Prince Fielder was lost for the season with a herniated disk in May.

”I just wanted to change things up a little bit, shake it up,“ Washington said. ”It’s just something to do different.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Choo has started in that spot the past 15 games before Friday. First baseman Mitch Moreland started there a number of games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left ankle. Right fielder Alex Rios has also hit there.

The Rangers, no doubt, hope the move effects some change for Choo, who has been mired in a slump, hitting .174 in his last 45 games before Friday. Choo said “it doesn’t matter” to him where he hits.

Choo was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in Friday’s 5-4 victory over Minnesota.

Texas has scored three or fewer runs six times during an eight-game losing streak, entering play Friday.

“Only way you can win is to score runs,” Washington said.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 8-3, 3.40 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 7-4, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch (3-3), working on eight days’ rest, matched a career high by pitching 7 1/3 innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday, Texas’ first victory in nine games. Tepesch held the Twins to no runs and only three hits while striking out five and walking two. He improved to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota. “I think that’s just baseball,” Tepesch said of his results against the Twins.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo was moved back to hitting leadoff after 15 consecutive starts in the No. 3 hole. He responded by going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the Rangers’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday. The move made no difference, Choo said. “I just wanted to change things up a little bit, shake it up,” Washington said. “It’s just something to do different.”

--3B Adrian Beltre had a home run and three RBIs in Texas’ 5-4 victory over Minnesota on Friday as the Rangers’ designated hitter. Beltre is hitting .588 over his last five games. “I wanted to give him a half a day with two day games coming,” manager Ron Washington said of Beltre’s one-day move to DH.

--1B Carlos Pena went 1-for-4 in his first game in Texas’ No. 3 hole. The Rangers broke an eight-game losing streak. Pena, who was called up this week, is 3-for-15 in his fourth game with the Rangers, with a homer, RBI and two runs scored. In seven games with Round Rock before being called up, he is hitting .333 with a home run and two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to command all four of my pitches in the zone where I needed it.” -- RHP Nick Tepesch, who won for the first time in five starts while improving to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson