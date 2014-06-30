Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre is about to leave behind a month that was among the most prolific in baseball, capped by a stretch the last six days that bordered on the absurd.

The Texas Rangers third baseman went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday to finish off the team’s six-game homestand 12-for-20 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Beltre could have had two more if not for nice plays by Minnesota third baseman Eduardo Escobar and right fielder Oswaldo Arcia.

He has been one of the best hitters in baseball since limping into May, as he is batting .367 with 72 hits in 53 games since the start of that month. For the month of June, he is hitting .393.

”I‘m not surprised,“ manager Ron Washington said. ”He’s taking now what the pitcher is giving him and using the whole field.

“It’s what good hitters do when they find their stride. Took him awhile to get going, but he’s locked in to being Beltre.”

Beltre hit .234 with no home runs and only five RBIs in April after missing 14 games with a strained quadriceps muscle.

Beltre is making a strong case for inclusion on the All-Star team, through he will in all likelihood finish behind Oakland’s Josh Donaldson at third base in American League balloting.

Donaldson’s power numbers of 18 home runs and 60 RBIs are better than Beltre’s nine and 42, but the A’s third baseman is hitting only .250, including .184 in June.

“(Beltre) got off to a slow start, but once he finds it, he usually holds on to it,” Washington said. “He’s been around long enough to know how to find it and hold it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-4, 5.19 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-8, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis (5-5) made his first quality start of 2014, giving up two runs on five hits over six innings in a no-decision during Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Lewis matched a season high with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a hitter. Lewis, winless in seven career starts against the Twins, finished the month of June 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA. In his previous start against Detroit, he pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings and gave up four runs. “I felt real good,” Lewis said. “The ultimate goal is to win the game, and we didn’t win, but it was a quality start and built off the last start.”

--3B Adrian Beltre finished of Texas’ six-game homestand 12-for-20 (.600) with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota. In his last 40 games, Beltre is hitting .386 to raise his average from .233 to .332. “He’s taking now what the pitcher is giving him and using the whole field,” manager Ron Washington said. “It’s what good hitters do when they find their stride. Took him awhile to get going, but he’s locked in to being Beltre.”

--RF Alex Rios snapped an 0-for-17 with a hit in the seventh inning of Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Rios, who took a day off for the first time all season on Saturday, is 9-for-55 (.164) in his last 15 games, including striking out to end the game Sunday, to see his average drop from .355 to .304.

--SS Elvis Andrus has reached safely in 33 of his past 36 games -- and hit safely in 20 of his past 23 -- after going 1-for-4 in Texas’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. In his past 16 games, Andrus has raised his average from .252 to .268 by going 21-for-61 (.344). Andrus ranks fifth in the American League in stolen bases with 18, and he extended his errorless streak to 40 games.

--RHP Joakim Soria didn’t get favorable results for a second consecutive outing Sunday after giving up two seeing-eye ground balls, including the game-winning hit in the ninth of a 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Soria has a strange stat working even though it might be a little deceptive. In save situations, he is 15-for-16 with a 0.59 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. In non-save situations -- such as Sunday -- he is 1-2 with a 5.95 ERA in 12 1/3 innings. His problems, however, have been limited to three specific non-save situations, including Sunday and Friday, when he allowed three earned runs.

--INF Luis Sardinas was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock after Texas’ 3-2 loss on Sunday. INF Adam Rosales will be called up. Sardinas, 21, hit .288 in 87 at-bats during two stints with the Rangers. He was most recently recalled May 7. His second stint included a seven-game hitting streak. “We want him to play,” manager Ron Washington said. “He’s done a great job for us, but I don’t think he’s developing sitting here. He needs to play. We know he can, and this is going to be good for him, that he gets out every day.”

--INF Adam Rosales will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to replace INF Luis Sardinas, who was demoted after Sunday’s game. He was hitting .276 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs and made three errors in 50 games at third base for Round Rock. He also played every other infield position. Rosales has major league experience with the Reds, A’s and Rangers.

--1B/OF Brad Snyder, assigned outright to Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers last week, refused the assignment and opted to become a free agent. Snyder had his contract purchased from Round Rock on June 10, and he batted .167 (5-for-30) with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games with Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The pitches they hit were good pitches, found the lines, found the holes. Today the ball found the holes. ... It’s part of baseball. Sometimes you have a tough one, it’s been two times in a row, so you just move on.” -- RHP Joakim Soria, who allowed the winning run in the ninth inning Sunday during the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson