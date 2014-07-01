Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Rangers have not been able to find a way to keep the Orioles quiet on offense this season.

Baltimore scored 20 runs in the first three games when the teams met in Texas earlier this season. The Orioles kept right on going in the first game of this four-game series, banging out four homers in a 7-1 victory over the Rangers Monday night.

The Orioles hit three homers off left-handed starter Joe Saunders in the first 32 pitches, taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning. That put the Rangers in a hole right away, which proved too much to climb out of and they lost for the third time in four games versus the Orioles.

“You try to pick them up and throw zeroes and instead you throw them in a hole the first ... inning,” Saunders said. “It’s not fun.”

The Rangers have given up at least six runs in all four games against Baltimore. Pitching hasn’t been a Texas strong point this season as the Rangers entered this game ranked last in the American League with a 4.53 ERA.

Texas pitchers had posted three straight quality starts before this game, and the Rangers need to be able to do something like that against the Orioles to have a better chance to beat them.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-5, 4.65 ERA) at Orioles (LHP T.J. McFarland, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Saunders gave up just four homers in his first seven starts this season. But the Orioles banged out four more in the first four innings of Monday’s 7-1 win over Texas as Saunders fell to 0-5. “The last three outings have been miserable. I need to turn it around,” he said.

--C Robinson Chirinos doubled on his first at-bat, but needed a manager’s challenge to make it official. Orioles CF Adam Jones made a good throw to second, and Chirinos originally was called out before manager Ron Washington made the challenge, and the umps overturned the call.

--SS Elvis Andrus stretched his hitting streak to five games with a first-inning single. He’s now gotten hits in 21 of his last 24 games and has a .267 average.

--3B Adrian Beltre finished off a very hot month with a 1-for-3 effort Monday night. Beltre posted a .367 average in June (33-for-90) and hit .600 (12-for-20) on the team’s latest homestand.

--2B Luis Sardinas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. In 26 games, he was batting .288 with 19 hits and four RBIs.

--INF Adam Rosales was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday to replace INF Luis Sardinas, who was demoted after Sunday’s game. He was hitting .276 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs and made three errors in 50 games at third base for Round Rock.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough, man. You see your guys scuffling and you see your guys battling and playing hard. You try to pick them up and throw zeroes and instead you throw them in a hole in the first...inning. It’s not fun.” -- LHP Joe Saunders, who has allowed 20 runs in his last three games (13 2/3 innings).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson