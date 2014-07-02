Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Rangers have been struggling since early June. Texas went just 9-17 in that month, and the Rangers began July with another loss to Baltimore, but manager Ron Washington doesn’t want his team to get down.

Washington talked after Tuesday’s 8-3 loss in Baltimore about how this rough stretch can be a test for his team, which has slipped to a 37-46 record.

“It’s always tough when you don’t win ballgames,” Washington said. “But you find out what you’re made of. I believe in those guys in the clubhouse, and we’ll just keep fighting. That’s all we can do.”

They’ve run into problems in May and June, posting a losing record in back-to-back months for the first time since the last two months of 2009 and then the first month of the next season.

The Rangers have had trouble with fielding, pitching and injuries. Shortstop Elvis Andrus made an error that opened the door to four Orioles runs Tuesday, but he said the same thing as the skipper -- it hasn’t been easy for anyone lately, but the Rangers just can’t let up.

“I know that it’s been a really tough month, not just for me, for the whole team,” Andrus said. “I mean, I think that everything happens for a reason.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-46

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.18 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-3, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Adam Rosales came through on his first at-bat this season. He lined a two-run double to right in the second inning Tuesday in Baltimore, which briefly tied the game. Rosales ended the night 1-for-4.

--LHP Joe Saunders was designated for assignment. Saunders fell to 0-5 on the season after giving up seven runs on nine hits in five innings Monday against Baltimore.

--RHP Miles Mikolas was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Wednesday. A former reliever who pitched in the big leagues for the Padres the past two seasons, Mikolas was converted to a starter this season. He was 5-1 with a 3.22 ERA at Round Rock, including 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts.

--SS Elvis Andrus committed a key error in the Baltimore fourth. C Caleb Joseph hit what looked like a double-play ball at him, but Andrus booted in, letting one run score. The Orioles then scored three more for an 8-2 lead. “It was an easy ground ball,” Andrus said. “I just took my eyes too quick off the ball and it hit I think in the end of the glove. No excuse about it.”

--RHP Nick Martinez had problems in his first career start versus the Orioles. He gave up four homers and eight runs on seven hits in just five innings, but Martinez remained optimistic. “I felt good today. I feel like I pitched better than what it showed,” Martinez said.

--RF Alex Rios went 2-for-4 with a run scored, the 28th time this season that he’s had a multi-hit performance. Also, that’s the first time he’s notched a multi-hit game since June 16 versus Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same

problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7, and he is expected to be out until early July.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson