Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus committed a costly error in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles that led to four Baltimore runs and quickly put the game out of reach. But even before that, Andrus has been struggling to put up the offensive numbers that manager Ron Washington has become accustomed to seeing from his 25-year-old shortstop.

Andrus’ batting average (.262) is close to what it had been in his first five major league seasons. But after 83 games, he has driven in just 19 runs after driving in 60 or more runs in each of the last three seasons.

“I think Elvis is a good offensive player,” Washington said. “You play the game long enough, there are going to be some years where things don’t fall into place. This year is not up yet, but even the most consistent guys have off years.”

Andrus had a five-game hitting streak end Tuesday, but even then he hadn’t been hitting particularly well. He is just 5-for-30 in his last eight games and his last 11 hits have all been singles.

After his all-star season in 2012 when Andrus hit .286 with 31 doubles, nine triples, and three home runs at the age of 23, many likely figured those numbers would only improve as Andrus gained more experience.

Washington said he feels Andrus can continue to have seasons of that caliber and that would be productive for the Texas lineup.

“I think Elvis’ job, as far as offensive numbers go, is to cross the plate 100 times and drive in 50 or 60 runs,” Washington said. “He’s not a 90 or a 100 RBI guys. He’s not an 80 RBI guy. But he can have a good year where he drives in 65.”

If Andrus can heat up at the plate, and possibly reach the offensive numbers he has put up in the past, it could certainly help the Rangers climb up from fourth place in the American League West, especially with the number of injuries they have already suffered this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-47

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 8-4, 2.42 ERA) vs. Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 7-3, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Leonys Martin made the defensive play of the game on Wednesday. Martin robbed Orioles designated hitter Nelson Cruz of his 27th home run by making a leaping grab in center field. It was a towering shot that looked gone, but Martin snagged it and prevented it from landing in the Baltimore bullpen. Martin has been playing solid defensively, as he hasn’t committed an error since June 8. “That was awesome,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He beat the ball to the fence, timed it perfectly and brought it back. Nelson can just swipe the ball in this ballpark and it will go a long ways.”

--RHP Miles Mikolas gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first career major league start Thursday. Mikolas allowed only three hits, but walked back-to-back batters before exiting with both later coming in to score. “Everyone will have a bad game here and there,” Miokolas said. “I‘m sure they’ll end up cleaning up my messes more often than they’re going to have bad days. Nothing I‘m worried about.”

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 on Wednesday with two RBIs. Beltre is on a six-game hitting streak with hits in 11 of his last 12 games. Beltre was the Rangers’ Player of the Month for June and is now hitting .353 since the beginning of May, second in the majors behind only Houston’s Jose Altuve.

--1B Carlos Pena went 0-for-3 on Wednesday, lowering his batting average to .100. The veteran has just three hits since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 24. Pena didn’t play Tuesday against LHP T.J. McFarland. He is 0-for-5 against lefties this season and has rarely played when a southpaw is on the mound. Baltimore will have another left-hander pitching Thursday in Wei-Yin Chen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities to add on and we just didn’t add on. It came back and bit us.”-- Rangers manager Ron Washington after a 6-4 loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson