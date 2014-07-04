Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Texas Rangers had enough problems in Baltimore this week against the Orioles. They didn’t need the weather playing tricks on them.

With more rain in the forecast after the start of the game was delayed nearly an hour by a downpour, Rangers manager Ron Washington decided to push ace Yu Darvish back a day and use reliever Scott Baker on Thursday night.

The rain didn’t return, and Baltimore defeated Texas 5-2 to complete a four-game sweep.

“I thought I made the right decision,” Washington said after the game. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t want to lose Yu Darvish.”

Darvish (8-4, 2.42) will start Friday against the Mets in New York.

“It was on the radar,” Washington said of the second storm. “They said there was a possibility it could hit us within an hour (during the game) or it could miss. It could break up and miss. It missed.”

Rather than Darvish potentially pitching just a few innings before a rainout or delay, Baker got the ball.

“Bake was on alert yesterday when we knew of the weather and he prepared along with Yu today in case we decided to go with Yu,” said Washington.

Primarily a starter before joining Texas and moving to the bullpen, the 32-year-old Baker (0-2) went 4 1/3 innings in his third start of the season, allowing three runs on seven hits.

He took a 2-1 lead into the fifth, but surrendered three doubles.

“I probably ran out of gas at the end a little bit,” he said. “It was pretty muggy out there. It’s kind of hard to catch your breath, especially when guys are on base. I would like to have made some better pitches, especially that fifth inning.”

Washington said, “I thought Bake did a heckuva job, he kept us in the ballgame.”

One byproduct of the move is that Darvish now might be eligible to pitch in the All-Star game, if selected, because with the switch he isn’t expected to pitch on the Sunday before the break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-48

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish 8-4, 2.42 ERA) at New York Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese 5-4, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish (8-4, 2.42) was scratched from his start Thursday in Baltimore due to the weather conditions and will pitch Friday in New York. The start of the game was delayed 56 minutes by rain and more was predicted for during the game, meaning Darvish could end up pitching just a few innings in game that was delayed or rained out. So manager Ron Washington went with RHP Scott Baker, who took the loss in a game that was uninterrupted. “I thought I made the right decision,” Washington said afterward. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t want to lose Yu Darvish.”

--RHP Scott Baker made the start Thursday night when manager Ron Washington opted to push Yu Darvish back a day due to the uncertain weather in Baltimore. Baker (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked one. Baker led 2-1 before surrendering two runs in the fifth. “I thought Bake did a heckuva job,” Washington said. “He kept us in the ballgame, we just couldn’t hold them out of the bullpen.”

--LHP Aaron Poreda continued his stellar relief run. He came on in the fifth inning Thursday night in Baltimore and struck out Chris Davis with runners on second and third and Texas trailing 3-2. Poreda then struck out the side in the sixth before departing. Opponents are 0-for-12 with a walk against the rookie in his last three outings.

--SS Elvis Andrus snapped his 0-for-10 streak, collecting two singles and a double in his first three at-bats Thursday night. Despite the 0-for-10, Andrus has reached base safely via hit or walk in 36 of his last 40 games. His 3-for-4 effort Thursday night raised his average to .267, a 50-point improvement from where he was on May 4th.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I made the right decision. I didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t want to lose Yu Darvish.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington said on pushing Darvish’s start to Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Ben Rowen

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson