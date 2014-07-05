Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Neftali Feliz finally made it back to the major leagues Friday. But Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington made it clear Feliz is still a long way from regaining the luster of his first two major league seasons.

The Rangers recalled the right-handed Feliz from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday afternoon -- not because of his work at Round Rock, for whom he was 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and seven saves, but because Feliz simply met the most basic of criteria: He was a fresh arm who could provide multiple innings out of an overworked bullpen.

“He was the best option,” Washington said. “He can give us multiple innings. And we’ll give Neftali a chance to stay in the big leagues.”

If Feliz stays with the Rangers, he’ll be utilized in decidedly unglamorous spots such as the one he was thrust into Friday night, when he entered in the sixth inning and threw two innings of scoreless relief in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss to the New York Mets.

”Nefti is not coming into be the closer, to unseat Joakim Soria,“ Washington said. ”Get that clear.

“As long as Joakim Soria’s available, he’s closing ballgames. Unequivocally.”

Middle relief is a far cry from the roles Feliz occupied during his first three-plus seasons with the Rangers, when he earned 72 saves from 2009 through 2011 -- and won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2010 after saving an AL rookie record 40 games -- before transitioning to the rotation in 2012, when he went 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA in eight games (seven starts) before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Rangers said they would put Feliz back into the bullpen upon his return, but his recovery was slower than anticipated and he appeared in just six big league games last season. His velocity was still down during the spring, when he lost the closer’s job to Soria before being sent to Round Rock, where Feliz spent about three weeks on the disabled list with general arm fatigue.

He finally began to look like his old self in recent weeks -- over his last eight appearances for Round Rock, Feliz threw nine scoreless innings of two-hit ball while notching six saves -- but Washington said Friday afternoon the Rangers wanted to see more consistency from Feliz.

“He’ll come in, he’ll get in trouble before you see him really get after it,” Washington said. “Want him to start to get after it from the first time he picks up the ball in the bullpen to the time he walks out of that bullpen and the first pitch he makes once he touches the mound.”

For better and for worse, Feliz lived up to his scouting report Friday, when he walked the first two batters he faced before setting down the final six.

“That’s something Neftali can correct,” Washington said Friday afternoon. “It’s just if Neftali wants to get it in his mind that that’s what he wants to do.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-49

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 5-5, 5.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-6, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis will look to build off his best start in weeks when he takes the mound for the Rangers on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lewis didn’t factor into the decision on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. It was the first time this season Lewis has pitched at least six innings and given up two runs or less. In addition, it was just the fifth time in 14 starts he’s given up two runs or less and the first time since May 25. He went 1-2 with a 7.24 ERA in five starts in the interim. Lewis is 0-1 with a 14.29 ERA in three career appearances (one start) against the Mets. He hasn’t faced the Mets since June 24, 2007, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Lewis allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief in the Athletics’ 10-2 loss.

--RHP Neftali Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock Friday afternoon. Feliz promptly made his 2014 major league debut a few hours later against the Mets and threw two hitless innings of relief in the Rangers’ 6-5 loss. Manager Ron Washington said before the game Feliz will work in middle relief and is not a threat to RHP Joakim Soria as the Rangers’ closer. Feliz had 92 saves for the Rangers from 2009 through 2011 before becoming a starter in 2012 and suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He was 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and seven saves in 24 games at Round Rock.

--RHP Ben Rowen was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Manager Ron Washington said the Rangers needed a fresh arm for the bullpen and that Rowen was sent down because he had pitched four times in the previous five days. Rowen had a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Rangers. He made 16 appearances earlier this season for Round Rock and went 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and two saves.

--LHP Joe Saunders was placed on waivers for purposes of giving him his unconditional release Friday, three days after the Rangers designated him for assignment. Saunders was 0-5 with a 6.13 ERA in eight starts for the Rangers. He made his last appearance on Monday, when he gave up seven runs over five innings and took the loss as the Rangers fell to Baltimore, 7-1.

--C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) began a rehab assignment Friday, when he went 0-for-2 for Triple-A Round Rock. It was the first professional game action this season for Soto, who underwent surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee on March 26. The Rangers are hopeful he can return immediately after the All-Star Break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something every day. One day the pitching is really good and one day the offense isn’t helping. (On) winning teams, (the) pitching’s good and hitting’s good at the same time.” -- Rangers LF Shin-Soo Choo, after a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Neftali Feliz

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson