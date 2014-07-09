Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Count Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus among those who didn’t really want to see a disrobed Prince Fielder swinging a baseball bat.

”Wow,“ Andrus joked when asked about Fielder’s appearance in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. ”I think that’s the only comment I can make of those pictures.

“He looked good, I guess.”

The shortstop admitted that he couldn’t say the same about the state of the Rangers, who, after an 8-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday, have lost 17 of their last 20 games. It is a situation he never previously found himself in at this level of his professional career.

“It’s been very difficult,” Andrus said. “Right now it’s not happening, but it’s never too late. I think we still have time. We have to start doing our job, go out there and be professional and play hard.”

One thing is sure, though. No one will find Andrus posing nude in any magazine.

“I don’t think I can do that,” Andrus said. “It’s way out of my game. I’ll leave it to (Fielder). I think (Alex) Rios would look good in that magazine, too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-52

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 8-5, 3.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 8-4, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Irwin lost in his season debut in the Rangers’ 8-3 defeat to Houston on Tuesday night. Irwin, who gave up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings, became the 12th starting pitcher -- and 27th total -- used by Texas this season, an AL high. A lesser known fact is that he became the 1,000th player in Texas Rangers franchise history, dating to the new Washington Senators, who began play in 1961. Irwin had a difficult first inning, which included a walk, a wild pitch and hit batter in the Astros’ two-run frame. “I think he was a little nervous in the beginning,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He settled down. ... He kept us in the game.” Irwin was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.

--CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs in the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. The home run Tuesday was his second this week. Before a homer Sunday, he hadn’t hit one since June 1.

--3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his first triple in almost two years in the third inning of Texas’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. Beltre finished 1-for-4 and scored a run in his seventh straight game, matching Joe Mauer for the longest active streak in the AL. He is hitting .493 in his past 19 home games.

--2B Rougned Odor is experiencing his first extended bad stretch in the big leagues, hitting .186 in his last 18 games after going 1-for-3 in the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston on Tuesday. His average has dropped from .302 to .263. “There’s a lot of baseball that kid still has to learn,” manager Ron Washington said. “Usually, when you have young kids in the lineup, (opponents) just try to blow balls by them. They’re pitching to him.”

--LF Jake Smolinski collected his first major league hit in his first big-league start during the Rangers’ 8-3 loss to Houston, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The 25-year-old journeyman minor-leaguer, who has played in four organizations over the last seven years, said of his callup: “It’s your dream. I wasn’t expecting it to happen, but that’s what you work for daily. You always have that hope and that dream that it will happen.”

--RHP Nick Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 2, with discomfort in his rib cage on the left side. Martinez sustained the injury while taking batting practice in preparation for the team’s interleague series against the New York Mets. The Rangers lead the majors in overall DL uses (21) and current players on the DL (15).

--RHP Roman Mendez pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday against Houston in his major league debut. He allowed no hits and one walk, and he struck out one. Mendez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I need to just trust myself, don’t feel like I have to do more than I can. Like the first inning, I tried to throw it past people, throw it hard, and that’s not my game. Need to locate and change speeds.” -- RHP Phil Irwin, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Rangers fell 8-3 to the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His return was pushed back until after the All-Star break.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He is expected to start a new rehab stint as soon as July 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Phil Irwin

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jake Smolinski