Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Derek Holland’s return to the Rangers likely won’t occur until late August or early September, a team official said Wednesday.

An initial plan to send the left-handed pitcher out on a rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Round Rock has been revised and pushed back slightly from a targeted July 22 or 23 date.

He is expected to make four rehabilitation starts in the minors. Holland, who has been throwing bullpen sessions in recent weeks, said Wednesday he had received no firm word on when he would begin a rehab stint.

The lefty has been out all season since having surgery on the left knee he injured while playing with his dog in December.

His return has been a subject of speculation all season. At the time of the injury, officials targeted a return sometime in July, though an optimistic Holland vowed a June return.

Rehabilitation ultimately has taken longer than expected because the knee has been slow to build stamina and strength.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-53

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-5, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish (8-5, 2.97 ERA) fell to 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts after suffering the loss in Texas’ 8-4 defeat to Houston on Wednesday. Darvish struck out eight but allowed six runs on 10 hits. Darvish entered the game 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA in seven career starts against Houston. “My command wasn’t bad. I just didn’t execute,” he said. “They had good chances and cashed in. Their approach hasn’t changed much, but individually they’re playing good baseball and in a lot of key situations they’re hitting the ball.”

--SS Elvis Andrus reached base for a seventh consecutive game, going 1-for-5 with a strikeout in Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. He’s 11-for-33 with three doubles, two runs and a walk during the run and improved his average slightly, from .262 to .268.

--3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the AL, going 1-for-5 with an RBI in Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. Beltre is hitting .388 with 11 RBIs during the streak and has 21 RBIs in the Rangers’ past 21 games.

--CF Leonys Martin was out of the starting lineup on Wednesday rather than face Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel. Martin, who went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Texas’ 8-4 loss, is hitting .200 against lefties, .296 against right-handers. “He’s a guy we expect to play every day, but he’s not hitting lefties well right now,” manager Ron Washington said. “Coming off the break I‘m going to give him some lefties to see if he can figure it out.”

--RF Jake Smolinski had hit in five consecutive plate appearances before reaching on an error in the eighth inning of Texas’ 8-4 loss to Houston on Wednesday. Moved up to the five hole, Smolinski was 3-for-4 with a strikeout, and he is 5-for-8 in two starts since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. “I hope he continues to progress,” manager Ron Washington said. “So far, he’s been impressive.”

--INF Donnie Murphy rejected an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock and has been placed on waivers for the purpose of giving him his unconditional release, a team spokesman said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The team is in a skid, but I‘m telling you they’re playing. We just don’t have a sustainable offense. We’re not pitching very well, and in the American League you’ve got to pitch.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after his team was swept by the Houston Astros and fell into last place in the AL West for the first time since the end of the 2007 season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He is expected to start a new rehab stint as soon as July 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Phil Irwin

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jake Smolinski