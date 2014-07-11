Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers lost for the 19th time in 22 games Thursday, falling 15-6 to the Los Angeles Angels, prompting what one player termed a spirited team meeting led by manager Ron Washington.

Three years removed from back-to-back World Series appearances, Texas has the worst record in baseball, helped along with a disabled list as long as War and Peace.

Though manager Ron Washington asserts that he doesn’t get frustrated, it was hard to tell after Thursday night’s loss.

“The message that I sent was private, but I think it needed to be sent,” Washington said. “I think I needed to remind them of some things and I called a meeting and did that.”

Though Washington has applauded his team for its effort, some players have looked disengaged. Texas committed two errors on Thursday, including a fly ball dropped by right fielder Alex Rios.

The Rangers get their first chance to respond Friday in the second game of a three-game series with the Angels.

Texas has the most disabled list transactions in the majors and has used a major league high 49 players this season, including 28 pitchers. The club record for players used in a season is 55 in 2008.

”We’ve got a big group in there that doesn’t know“ how to win, Washington said. ”And that’s not easy to teach. We’re going to keep going after it because I believe in them. The key is, as I said a long time ago, I‘m trying to teach them how to believe in themselves.

The Rangers are 1-9 in the first weeks of July. Its pitching staff has an 8.15 ERA and given up 110 hits during that stretch.

”It’s been a tough stretch, but it doesn’t get frustrating,“ Washington said before Thursday’s game. ”I don’t use that word. It’s been one of the toughest I’ve ever been a part of, but that’s life. And that’s definitely life in baseball.

“I had tough stretches like this as a player, too. Tough stretches like this as a coach. And even tough stretches as a manager. But you lead. You lead through it all. And that’s what I‘m doing, I‘m leading.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-54

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-2, 2.71 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis was victimized by an offensive onslaught by the Los Angeles Angels in a 15-6 loss on Thursday night. The right fell to 6-6 after giving up a club-record 13 runs (11 earned) on 13 hits in 2 1/3 innings. “My game has always been to attack and get ahead early,” Lewis said. “There was no opportunity to get ahead of guys. It happened so quick. First two pitches it was said and done. Pujols, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. Josh, two at-bats, two pitches, two hits. They hit it, found the gap and I got beat. Plain and simple.”

--CF Leonys Martin was in the lineup Wednesday, despite underperforming against left-handers. Martin was 0-for-4 in the Rangers’ 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, including 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against left-hander Hector Santiago. Martin is now hitting .194 against lefties.

--3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 14 games after going 3-for-4 with a home run and RBI in Texas’ 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Beltre became one of 13 players in the majors who has 100 hits and 50 RBIs and is hitting .415 during the streak. He’s two games shy of joining Gary Gaetti with the third-most games at third base in baseball history. ”Beltre ... the ultimate professional,“ manager Ron Washington said. ”He does one thing when he wakes up in the morning after he finishes with his family: He comes to the ballpark and he’s come to do his job and win ballgames. It doesn’t matter the situation, doesn’t matter what’s going on ... he’s locked in. Well, we’re trying to get a lot of these other guys locked in like that. It just hasn’t happened yet.

--RHP Phil Irwin was sent back down to Triple-A Round Rock two days after suffering the loss in his second major league start, 8-3 to the Houston Astros.

--RHP Matt West, recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, became the 49th player used by the Rangers -- and 28 pitcher when he entered the game in the sixth inning of a 15-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He pitched two scoreless innings. West, 25, was originally drafted out of Houston’s Bellaire High School in 2007 as an outfielder before converting to a pitcher in 2011. The 25-year-old was a combined 4-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 27 relief appearances with Double-A Frisco and Round Rock and has never played above Class A before this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The message that I sent was private, but I think it needed to be sent.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington after a team meeting following a 15-6 loss to the Angels on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He is expected to start a new rehab stint as soon as July 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4 and was transferred to Double-A Frisco on July 10.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Matt West

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jake Smolinski