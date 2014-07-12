Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ron Washington had seen enough. After getting blown out in the series opener to the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers skipper called for a team meeting in the clubhouse.

“I needed to remind them of some things,” said Washington, who rarely calls team meetings. “That’s why I called a meeting.”

Whether or not the message leads to a turnaround around is an entirely different matter. The Rangers lost 3-0 Friday night for their sixth straight setback.

The Texas tailspin has left the club with the worst record in baseball. Injuries have taken a toll on both the pitching staff and in the field, leaving the front office scrambling for healthy bodies.

Washington, though, was clear that these postgame chinwags aren’t going to be regular occurrences.

“If I’ve got to keep calling meetings, I don’t need them in the clubhouse,” he said Friday.

Washington’s main message was simple for a squad that began the season with playoff aspirations and is now in the running for the top pick in the draft.

”Mainly, I want to see commitment,“ Washington continued. ”They’re giving the effort. Effort is when you hit a ground ball, you run it out. Or a fly ball, you go at it.

“Commitment is doing what the game asks you to do. Not doing something that somebody else has the ability to do and you don‘t. Commitment is not looking for a reward after doing what you’re supposed to do.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-55

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 9-6, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miles Mikolas is slated to make his third career start and third appearance of the season in Saturday’s nationally-televised game. He took loss in his last start on July 7, a 12-7 Texas defeat. Mikolas, 25, retired game’s first three batters, but allowed six consecutive hits to open the second inning, as the Astros batted around and scored six runs.

--C Chris Gimenez became the seventh position player to pitch in Rangers’ history Thursday, and the second this season. (INF Mitch Moreland worked an inning against Colorado on May 6.) Gimenez pitched a scoreless ninth.

--RHP Jerome Williams was signed to a minor league contract and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. His first outing for Round Rock would likely be Sunday. Williams went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA (32 ER/47.2 IP) in 26 relief outings with Houston this season before being designated for assignment on July 1.

--OF Jake Smolinski went into Friday batting .571 (8-14), and made his fourth consecutive start. “This has been something I’ll never forget,” the rookie said. “I don’t want to get caught up in numbers. I just want to make sure I‘m giving 100 percent and whatever happens, happens.” Smolinski left Friday’s game in the second inning after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch.

--3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the third inning. It’s his longest hit streak since a career-high 19-gamer from July 16-Sept. 15, 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough when you have to face a guy like (RHP Garrett Richards). He has terrific stuff. He shut us down.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington after a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jake Smolinski (left elbow contusion) left the game in the second inning July 11 after getting hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He is expected to start a new rehab stint as soon as July 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 10.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Matt West

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Carlos Pena

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jake Smolinski