Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Texas manager Ron Washington pondered for several seconds the question just presented to him.

What has been the biggest positive to you in the first half about your team?

“Did you take the time to think about that question,” Washington asked.

There have been very few positives.

A team that expected to be World Series caliber after acquiring first baseman Prince Fielder and left fielder Shin-Soo Choo has instead collapsed under the weight of a two-ton boulder called the disabled list.

Rather, the Rangers will feature something more closely resembling a Triple A-caliber team in the second half.

The Rangers, who lead the majors in disabled list uses and most players used, closed the first half with the worst record in baseball. Only 10 players who broke with the team at spring training remain on the active roster.

In the first half, Texas used an MLB-record 50 players, including 30 pitchers.

“It’s much-needed time off,” said shortstop Elvis Andrus. “Everybody needs three or four days off to clear our mind and have some fun.”

Texas was 35-35 on June 16 after having taken two of three games from Seattle on the road, including beating All-Star right-hander Felix Hernandez. Since then, the Rangers have gone 3-21 and to the bottom of the AL West.

“Couldn’t have imagined it,” Washington said. “You put nine guys out there, they have to perform.”

Instead of vying for a division title, the Rangers will be evaluating, young and older alike, to see who can help them next year and beyond.

The second half will be about player development on the big-league level.

It’s difficult to see exactly what the Rangers are at this point. If everyone comes back healthy next year, they should be expected to contend again.

If not ... well, the Rangers expect to know some of those answers to that hypothetical by the end of this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-57

STREAK: Lost eight

FIRST-HALF MVP: It is difficult to imagine where the Rangers would be without All-Star 3B Adrian Beltre. After a slow April in which he missed 14 games, Beltre performed as well as any hitter in the American League. He went 90-for-254 (.364) since the beginning of May to raise his average from .255 to .337. Beltre closed the first half on a 23-for-59 (.390) in his last 16 games. He is doing it by going to every part of the field. “Through all of this turmoil, Beltre continues to be a pro,” manager Ron Washington said. “It’s very easy to let down mentally. Big-time pros never let down mentally. He’s here every day mentally, regardless.”

FIRST-HALF GRADE: F -- The Rangers, who acquired LF Shin-Soo Choo and 1B Prince Fielder to fill big holes in an offense lacking in 2013, believed they were serious contenders. Ownership stepped up to take on Choo’s price tag of $130 million over seven years in addition to $114 million owed to Fielder. Both were injury busts. In truth, even if those two stayed healthy, the Rangers probably still needed another bat, considering inconsistent Mitch Moreland was penciled in as the DH before he, too, got hurt. Numerous starting pitchers were sidelined because of injuries, some of them recurring. During the first-half slide, the Rangers often appeared disengaged and sloppy.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: Leonys Martin needs to prove he can play every day in center field. Offensively, he is inconsistent. Bottom line: He needs to be a better hitter against left-handed pitchers. This season, Martin is batting .291 against right-handers and .184 against left-handers. Those aren’t everyday numbers or numbers that give team officials any confidence he can be a viable leadoff option. Martin, in his second full major league season, needs to grow defensively, too. Too often he misses cutoff men, and his throws home are often wide.

BUY OR SELL: The Rangers will be sellers. LHP Neal Cotts and RHPs Jason Frasor and Joakim Soria are the subject of the most speculation. Texas will be looking to fortify an outfield that lacks depth. OF Alex Rios is expected to be placed on the market. Texas has a $13.5 million option on Rios for 2015, a hefty price for a corner outfielder who is on pace to hit fewer than 10 home runs this year. GM Jon Daniels has said that with all the pieces expected to return from injury next season, he expects his team to compete in 2015. That outlook, too, might affect the way the Rangers approach the deadline.

INJURY STATUS: The Rangers led the major leagues with 21 disabled list transactions before the break, and they won’t get the all of those players back. Texas used a major-league-high 50 players in the first half, including 30 pitchers. LHPs Matt Harrison (back) and Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery) are out for the season, as is 1B Prince Fielder (neck). LHP Derek Holland is expected back in late August after a slower-than-expected recovery from knee surgery. The Rangers need to make sure he is the same pitcher who won 38 games and gave them an average of almost 200 innings the past three seasons.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Luke Jackson might get the call in September. The 22-year-old was 8-2 with a 3.02 ERA at Double-A Frisco before being promoted to Triple-A Round Rock in late June. He has no decisions and a 6.00 ERA through three starts for Round Rock. Jackson was the 45th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Texas might want him to get his feet wet this season, considering there might be several questions to answer about the rotation come springtime.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Adrian) Beltre is the ultimate professional. He does one thing when he wakes up in the morning after he finishes with his family: He comes to the ballpark to do his job and win ballgames. It doesn’t matter the situation, doesn’t matter what’s going on ... he’s locked in. Well, we’re trying to get a lot of these other guys locked in like that. It just hasn’t happened yet.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He started a new rehab stint with Frisco on July 12 and was transferred back to Round Rock on July 17.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 10.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Matt West

LHP Ryan Feierabend

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

J.P. Arencibia

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Daniel Robertson