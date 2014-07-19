Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- J.P. Arencibia provided just what the Rangers hoped for in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Blue Jays -- some power.

The former Blue Jays catcher will be playing some first base for the Rangers after he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, the final day of the All-Star break.

He hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning on a knuckleball from R.A. Dickey to break open a tight 2-0 game with Yu Darvish on the mound for the Rangers. With four catchers on the 25-man roster, Arencibia was given the chance at first base to get some power into the lineup. He struggled early in the season, batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs and as a result was assigned outright to Round Rock.

“I think with J.P., he went down and the biggest thing is he got his confidence back,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said. “It had taken its toll, in my opinion, some of the struggles. He was playing inconsistently. He went down and got his confidence back ... and did some damage. He’s always going to have some swing and miss, that’s part of his game, and that’s okay. Hopefully we will get a little power out of him here.”

Arencibia said he just tried to revert to the way he hit when he was hitting 23 homers for the Blue Jays in 2011. ”Go back to what works for me and being myself,“ he said. ”Not trying to kind of appease the stats and all the statistics and doing things that may work for somebody else or losing my aggressiveness. Going back to what makes me J.P. Sometimes in this game it takes that to figure yourself back out. I think sometimes you search for so much that you become so far away from what you really are. I had to go back to the drawing board and say ‘Why was I successful? What gifts was I given that I‘m not using and utilizing?’

“There were physical adjustments and things that were made but I think it was more the mentality of getting back to myself and not worrying if I take a bad swing or strike out or don’t get the job done.”

On Friday, he got the job done.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-6, 6.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis will make his 17th start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays. He has not allowed a walk over his past four starts, a total of 94 batters. In his last start July 10, a 15-6 loss to the Angels, he allowed 13 hits, 13 runs (11 earned) and no walks in 2 1/3 innings. It was a club record for runs allowed. He is 5-1 with a 4.38 ERA in seven starts on the road this season. He is 3-4 with a 7.34 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Blue Jays in his career. He has not faced Toronto since 2012. He is 2-2 with a 7.11 ERA in four career starts at Rogers Centre.

--1B/C J.P. Arencibia hit a three-run homer in a 5-1 win over his former team, the Blue Jays on Friday. He had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and played the first game after the All-Star break at first base. Arencibia played 20 games at first base for Round Rock, his first professional action at the position. “I played quite a bit (at first) in Triple-A and was comfortable,” Arencibia said. “I was catching and playing first, it was something so they could get my bat in the lineup every day and it happened to work out.” After batting .133 with one homer and six RBIs with a .182 on-base percentage in 20 games with the Rangers, Arencibia was assigned outright to Round Rock, where he batted .279 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 48 games. “It gives us a bat we can put in that lineup to help, a dangerous bat, a bat that can make a difference,” manager Ron Washington said. “The first-base part of it is going to be ongoing. We’re going to work with him and we certainly will get him better. If he wants to work we’ll get him better. But the thing is we need his bat. I think more than anything else when we sent him down it was for him to get some consistent repetition and he ended up getting that. He’s swinging the bat the way we would like him to swing the bat. He wasn’t swinging it like that up here because he wasn’t getting consistent playing time. So we need to get him some consistent playing time and get him going.”

--1B Carlos Pena was designated for assignment when C J.P. Arencibia had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock and C Geovany Soto (knee) was activated from the 60-day disabled list. The other roster spot was created when RHP Jason Frasor was traded to Kansas City for RHP Spencer Patton, who was assigned to Round Rock. Pena hit .136 with one homer and two RBIs in 18 games with the Rangers after his contract was purchased from Round Rock on June 24.

--C Geovany Soto (right knee cartilage) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and started behind the plate in a 5-1 win over the Blue Jays on Friday for his first game of the season. “My knee feels good,” he said before the game. “Tightness is going to come. I felt great down there. I know it’s not big league pitching but it still good pitching. You want to help your team but you can’t because you’re hurt. All I can is work hard and try to get back as quick as possible and try to win some ball games, or at least be in the battle out there with my guys.”

--RHP Jason Frasor was traded to the Kansas City Royals for RHP Spencer Patton on Wednesday. Patton was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. Frasor was 1-1, 3.34 ERA, in 38 games in relief for the Rangers. Manager Ron Washington said that he has not appointed anyone in the bullpen to replace Frasor. “The only set positions down there are (LHP) Neal Cotts, (RHP Joakim) Soria (the closer) and (RHP Shawn) Tolleson, those three right there,” Washington said. “Everybody else just has to be ready when it’s time to go in the game. They’ll determine where they sit as we move forward. There’s no replacement for Frasor.”

--RHP Spencer Patton was acquired from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for RHP Jason Frasor. Patton was pitching at Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 34 relief appearances. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

--OF/1B Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) began his second rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and played again on Friday. He was 1-for-6 with one walk and one RBI in the two games.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) threw a bullpen session at Rogers Centre on Thursday and reported no discomfort on Friday. He is scheduled to have another bullpen session on Saturday and if that goes well he could start Monday or Tuesday when the Rangers are in New York to play the Yankees. “It went great, I had no issues whatsoever,” said Martinez, who is 1-6 with a 5.10 ERA over 16 games and 11 starts. “I didn’t feel like I was being held back or anything. I felt pretty free and nothing was in the back of my mind.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I view it as they cared for me. It’s definitely better as an opposing player if you get booed.” -- C/1B J.P. Arencibia, who hit a three-run homer in a 5-1 win over his former team, the Blue Jays on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on July 4, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 10. He was activated on July 17.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment July 18.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He started a new rehab stint with Frisco on July 12 and was transferred back to Round Rock on July 17. He played at Round Rock on July 17 and July 18.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He threw a bullpen session on July 17 and was scheduled for another session on July 19. He could be activated for four-game series against the Yankees in New York July 21-24.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He will leave for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Matt West

LHP Ryan Feierabend

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

J.P. Arencibia

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Daniel Robertson