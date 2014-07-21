Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- General manager Jon Daniels is not sure what to expect as the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers approaches.

“I’ve learned not to handicap these things,” Daniels said in Toronto, where the Rangers lost two of three to the Blue Jays. “We don’t have many guys who are going to be free agents at the end of the year -- the traditional rental situation. We have some other guys who may have another year or so on their contracts and we’ve been hit on a little bit.”

This has been a disappointing season for the Rangers as Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays dropped them to 39-59 for the season.

“We, obviously, have been hurt by the injuries, that much is clear,” Daniels said. “If we had stayed healthy, I believe this club could have contended. That being said, it’s more than just the injuries. The group that we have is capable of playing better than we have been, and I think they will. I think we are capable of playing a better brand of baseball.”

He was asked about how the team should approach the last 2 1/2 months of the season. “Focus on the little things,” he said. “It’s a cliche but it’s true. I believe the club is capable of playing better baseball and the staff is focused on that. I think we owe it to ourselves, the fans. Our fans have continued to support us.”

If the Rangers were in their usual place, contending for a postseason spot, left-hander Derek Holland, who had left knee surgery in January, already would be with the team.

“He’s out in Arizona to build up with the expectation that he could be ready to start in the big leagues toward the end of August,” Daniels said. “If we were where we normally are and hope to be, in a pennant race, he could be active right now. The leg is structurally sound, just the muscles around it aren’t quite as strong as they will be eventually.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 0-2, 10.05 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 2-0, 1.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miles Mikolas will make his fourth outing of the season, all starts, in the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees in New York on Monday. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on July 1. He also was with the Rangers May 14-17 but did not appear in a game. In his most recent start, July 12, he allowed nine hits and five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He has never faced the Yankees.

--RF Alex Rios (right ankle sprain) did not play Sunday against the Blue Jays. He rolled over on his ankle on his first swing at the plate in the first inning in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. He is listed as day-to-day and is hopeful that he might be able to play Monday -- but it will likely be Tuesday -- when the Rangers open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. OF Daniel Robertson replaced him on Saturday and Sunday and had a career-best four runs batted in Sunday in a 9-6 loss at Toronto.

--OF Daniel Robertson has made the most of his opportunity to play right field after RF Alex Rios sprained his right ankle on a swing at the plate in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. He went 4-for-9 in the two games and had a career-high four RBIs in Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He has recorded a hit in each of his past 10 games. Robertson also went to his knees in making a catch at the warning track on a ball hit by Toronto SS Jose Reyes in the first inning. “I felt good, but it’s frustrating because you want to perform in a win,” Robertson said. “And when you lose, it’s almost not really for anything. I think we played well today.” After he tied Sunday’s game in the sixth with his second two-run single of the afternoon, he was picked off first by LHP Mark Buehrle to end the inning. “Getting picked off in that inning, that was frustrating for myself,” Robertson said. “We had Buehrle on the ropes there, and then I let him off. You have to keep your focus.”

--RHP Nick Tepesch allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision on Sunday as the Rangers lost 9-6 in Toronto after tying the game 5-5. He failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. It was his shortest start since May 31 when he lasted two innings at Washington. “It wasn’t my best,” Tepesch said. “They put some good swings on some balls and I also made some mistakes in there, too. You get into some trouble and your objective is to minimize the damage and get out of there with as little as possible. ... I probably should have done a better job of minimizing the damage. Any time the offense puts up runs, your job as a pitcher is to go out there and throw up a zero.”

--OF/1B Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) was 3-for-11 in his first three games with Triple-A Round Rock and could be ready to rejoin the Rangers on Monday or Tuesday for their series in New York against the Yankees. He had two RBIs in the three games. His return would mean a roster move involving OF Daniel Robertson, C Chris Gimenez or OF Jake Smolinski.

--LHP Derek Holland (left knee microfracture surgery) won’t be returning to the Rangers until late in the season and general manager Jon Daniels said the slow return is a result of the Rangers’ last-place standing in the American League West. If the Rangers were contending as they usually are at this time of the year, he said Holland would be with the team now. “It does have an impact,” Daniels said. “You start thinking about what’s most important. With that being said, he has worked out so hard to come back. I think there is some benefit to him from a mental standpoint to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The medical staff feels like the leg is at a point where he can start to build up. If he has any issues or setbacks, we will shut him down. But if there aren’t any setbacks, I would expect to see him pitch late in the season for us. He’s out in Arizona to build up with the expectation that he could be ready to start in the big leagues toward the end of August. If we were where we normally are and hope to be, in a pennant race, he could be active right now.” The only concern Daniels said is “just the speed the game, defending his position, bunt plays, quick movements, there is some thought that there could be some risk involved. That’s why we’ve taken it more slowly.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to have some shutdown innings. That’s what you have to do, that’s the name of the game of baseball. You score runs, you have to put up a zero. Every time we scored, we just couldn’t stop them.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, after Sunday’s loss to Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He was sent on a rehab assignment July 18.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on June 3, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on June 5. He re-fractured the finger while playing for Round Rock on June 7. He started a new rehab stint with Frisco on July 12 and was transferred back to Round Rock on July 17. He played at Round Rock on July 17-19 and could rejoin the team July 21 in New York for the Yankees series.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He threw a bullpen session on July 17 and was scheduled for another session on July 19. He could be activated for four-game series against the Yankees in New York July 21-24.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He hopes to begin a throwing program in mid-July.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Matt West

LHP Ryan Feierabend

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

J.P. Arencibia

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Daniel Robertson