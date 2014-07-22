Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If Alex Rios tells Ron Washington that his sprained right ankle feels good Tuesday, then that means that he will be good enough to play the next day.

Rios missed his second straight game with the sprained ankle that he injured at the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Toronto. Monday’s 4-2 win at New York marked just the third game that Rio has missed since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 9 of last year.

The Rangers are willing to let him sit out Tuesday without putting him on the DL because manager Ron Washington believes that Rios will play at some point in this series.

“He’s looking much better,” Washington said. “The issue is if he can go out there and cut. If he can get through that. He hurt it spinning on his back foot. A lot of times that back foot comes off the ground and sometimes the back foot doesn’t come off the ground, that’s how he hurt it. So if he can hit and he can keep that back foot on the ground and stand it, he’ll be fine.”

The absence of Rios meant that Shin-Soo Choo moved from left field to right field for the first time. Choo has been coping with soreness in his left ankle but had two hits and ended an 0-for-22 skid on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-6, 5.10 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 4-3, 5.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night. Martinez has been on the DL since July 8 with discomfort in his left side that he experience taking batting practice. He has not pitched since July 1 at Baltimore. Martinez, who pitched at Fordham University in the Bronx, is 0-5 with an 8.10 ERA in his last seven starts.

--OF Jim Adduci was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game and started in left field. Adduci had missed 81 games with a fractured left little finger and had not played since April 19.

--C Geovany Soto had two hits in his third game off the disabled list but left Monday’s game with tightness in his right groin and is day-to-day. Soto missed the first 95 games of this season with a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee after appearing in six spring training games following left ankle surgery.

--DH Jake Smolinski had his fifth multi-hit game of the season and made his first start as the designated hitter. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth after bruising his left foot when a foul ball went off it. Postgame X-Rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--RF Alex Rios missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle that he suffered in the first inning Saturday in Toronto. Rios is feeling better and could return at some point in this series.

--RF Shin Soo-Choo has been battling soreness in his left ankle most of the season and made his first start in right field. Besides making two putouts, Choo snapped a career-worst 22 at-bat hitless streak.

--RHP Matt West was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The moves cleared a roster spot for OF Jim Adduci, who was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went out and attacked them. Right after an inning like that, you definitely want to come out aggressive, go right after the hitters and got a few ground balls. It was a big inning for keeping my pitch count low.” -- Rangers RHP Miles Mikolas after a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He threw a bullpen session on July 17 and was scheduled for another session on July 19. He will be activated July 22. --OF Alex Rios (sprained ankle) missed his second straight game July 21.

--C Geovany Soto (groin tightness) left July 21 after the sixth inning. He is day-to-day.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) left July 21 in the ninth inning. X-Rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 18.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

LHP Ryan Feierabend

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jim Adduci