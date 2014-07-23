Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Since joining the Rangers from the Chicago Cubs at the non-waiver deadline two years ago, catcher Geovany Soto has appeared in 104 games and had 322 at-bats.

Soto will have to wait a bit to get more as he was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with tightness in his right groin. Soto had an RBI single in the sixth inning Monday and was in his third game after missing the first 95 with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Soto is on the DL for the seventh time -- the second time with a groin injury. He missed time in May 2011 with the Cubs after suffering a left groin strain.

The next step for Soto will be an MRI when the team returns to Texas on Friday.

Robinson Chirinos started behind the plate Tuesday and was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. He also committed a baserunning miscue in the fifth when he tried to score from second on an infield single by designated hitter Daniel Robertson. Chirinos is down to .238 and has two hits in 20 at-bats over his last six games.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 9-5, 2.88 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 4-4, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish leads the American League with 11.36 strikeouts per nine innings and is second only to Clayton Kershaw. He will look for more strikeouts Wednesday night against the Yankees. He snapped the Rangers’ eight-game losing streak Friday night in Toronto when he took a shutout into the seventh and allowed one run and five hits while striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings. Darvish is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in three starts against New York. In his only start at Yankee Stadium, he allowed three home runs among seven hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision on June 25, 2013.

--C Geovany Soto’s return from a right knee injury lasted 11 at-bats spanning three games. The Rangers placed Soto on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with tightness in his right groin that he suffered scoring a run in the sixth inning Monday. The Rangers have scheduled an MRI for Soto when the team returns home on Friday.

--DH Jake Smolinski sat out with a bruised left foot and is day-to-day after X-rays were negative. Smolinski is hitting .389 since joining the team on July 7.

--RF Alex Rios missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle suffered in the first inning Saturday in Toronto. He tested out the ankle by running the bases and taking swings in the batting cage. Rios is batting .231 over his last 31 games but .302 overall and still could be attractive to contenders in trades.

--RHP Nick Martinez, who pitched at nearby Fordham University in the Bronx, had a contingent cheering for him Tuesday when he was activated from the disabled list and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings in his 12th start. Martinez was on a count of about 75 pitches after missing three weeks with discomfort in his left side; he was lifted after 67 pitches. “I kind of sat on the bench a little bit before I had to go and do my active warmup,” Martinez said. “Just soaking it all in. And I had a lot of fun out there. It was very cool. It was awesome. A lot of support out here whenever I come to New York, and it’s always nice.”

--RHP Nick Tepesch was pressed into a relief appearance and took the loss. Manager Ron Washington said he should be able to make his next scheduled start Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was painful, especially when you play forever. We got that game a couple of times, but they were like us. They didn’t give up until the last second.” -- SS Elvis Andrus, on a 14-inning loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (sprained ankle) missed his third straight game July 22. He ran bases and took swings in the batting cage, and the Rangers feel he is progressing.

--C Geovany Soto (groin tightness) left after the sixth inning July 21 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) left in the ninth inning July 21. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Nick Martinez (left rib cage discomfort) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 2. He threw a bullpen session on July 17 and was scheduled for another session on July 19. He was activated July 22.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 18.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Roman Mendez

LHP Ryan Feierabend

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Daniel Robertson

OF Jim Adduci