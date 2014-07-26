Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For the first time in five seasons, the Rangers won’t be in the mix in the American League West, but their exclusion will be a one-year wonder, their manager said Friday as his club welcomed to town the team with the best record in baseball.

”I have no doubt about it,“ Ron Washington said when asked if he expected his team to be a player in 2015. ”My theme in spring training was if we stay healthy and the guys we depend on do what they’re supposed to do, we’d be there competing.

“I still believe that.”

The Rangers have used 52 players this season and lead the big leagues in disabled use transactions with 23.

Only seven players have been on the active roster all season, Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Shin-Soo Choo, Neal Cotts, Leonys Martin, Alex Rios and Shawn Tolleson. Texas has used 82 different lineups in 103 games.

Oakland, too, has had its share of injury setbacks, including to starting pitchers Jarrod Parker and A.J. Griffin, yet nothing near the degree of the Rangers. Oakland has used the DL 13 times, matching the number of players Texas has on the DL currently.

The Athletics continue to hum along with good pitching, leading the majors in ERA. Oakland starters have allowed one earned run or fewer in 11 of its past 17 games entering Friday.

”They have tremendous starting pitching,“ Washington said. ”They lost some starting pitching, but they have pitching in their system.

“They seem to be able to fill their holes. They play very well together. Right now, they believe in themselves.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 11-3, 2.72 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-6, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams’ first day on the job with the Rangers after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock ended with a pitching victory as a spot starter in a 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Williams (2-4), who pitched the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and 26 games with Houston this season before being released, gave up one run on five hits and no walks over six innings while striking out four. “The way our rotation is, if he goes out there and pitches well you never know,” manager Ron Washington said before the game. “It’s an opportunity. We’ll see.” Said Williams, who threw 88 pitches: “Who knows. I can’t really look at the future right now. I can only look at the present. Whenever they give me the ball I’ll go out there and pitch.”

--3B Adrian Beltre entered Friday’s game with no multi-hit games in his last 10, but he went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Rangers’ 4-1 victory over Oakland. The multi-hit game slide was his longest since May 1-13, 2011. Over the last 11 games, Beltre is hitting .209 with one home run and four RBIs to go from .341 to .325.

--2B Rougned Odor had hit safely in eight of his past 10 games before going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Texas’ 4-1 victory over Oakland on Friday. Over his last 11 games, Odor is hitting .351 with three doubles, two triples and three RBIs to go from .253 to .272. He entered the game tied for ninth among AL hitters with a .391 average since the All-Star break.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo has seven hits in his last 19 at-bats after going 2-for-4 in Texas’ 4-1 victory over Oakland on Friday, marking his three multi-hit game in his last five. All this after a career-high 0-for-22 drought. He struck out for the 23rd time in his last 15 games and is hitting .194 over that stretch to drop from .254 to .243.

--OF Jake Smolinski was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a bruised foot, representing an MLB-leading 23rd disabled list transaction by the Rangers. Smolinski, called up from Triple-A Round Rock on July 7, had hit .389 in 11 games in his first career stint in the big leagues.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nefty is not the same pitcher he was before he got hurt. What he is, he’s been in the closer role before. I‘m more than certain before it’s over with he’ll get him some strikeouts.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington on RHP Neftali Feliz after a win over Oakland on Friday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 25.

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 18, and he was transferred to Double-A Frisco on July 24.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. His likely won’t return until late August or early September.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23 and was placed on the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

LHP Ryan Feierabend

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci