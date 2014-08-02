Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Texas Rangers’ makeshift starting rotation caused by a rash of injuries leaves the team prone to the occasional blowout. Friday night was one of those games as the Cleveland Indians roughed up right-hander Jerome Williams to defeat the Rangers 12-2.

Williams, who was signed by the Rangers on July 12 after being released by Houston, was making his second start for Texas on Friday night. He won his first start 4-1 vs. Oakland on July 25, when he pitched six innings and allowed one run on five hits.

It was a different story for Williams on Friday night. The 32-year-old right-hander only lasted four innings and gave up 10 runs on 13 hits and three walks. Williams was removed from the game after the first five batters he faced reached base in a six-run Cleveland fifth inning.

“He left a lot of pitches out over the plate, a lot of deep counts. Didn’t have his changeup, didn’t really have his breaking ball. And he didn’t command his fastball,” said Texas Manager Ron Washington. “When he missed, they hit the ball. He got a lot of ground balls, but they were hard-hit and they found holes.”

Williams didn’t disagree with his manager’s assessment.

“I wasn’t executing pitches and that’s when they were getting those hits,” Williams said. “When I did execute, they found a hole. It’s all on me. I didn’t execute and that’s what happens when you don’t execute.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-3, 8.54 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Geovany Soto began an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday night. Soto has been on the disabled list since July 22 with a right groin strain.

--RHP Jerome Williams entered his start in Cleveland on Friday night having won five consecutive decisions as a starter, dating back to Sept. 5, 2013, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. However, Friday night Williams gave up 10 runs on 13 hits in four innings. “I wasn’t executing pitches and that’s when they were getting those hits,” Williams said. “When I did execute, they found a hole. It’s all on me. I didn’t execute and that’s what happens when you don’t execute.”

--SS Elvis Andrus reached on an infield single in the seventh inning Friday night. That was Andrus’ only hit of the game, but it extended his hitting streak at Progressive Field to 23 games, the longest hitting streak in the 20-year history of the ballpark. Andrus has hit safely in 41 of 42 career games vs. Cleveland. His career average vs. the Indians is .358.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo, who played for the Indians from 2006-12, was 1-for-4 Friday night, his third game as an opposing player at Progressive Field. Choo played two games at Progressive Field last year as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. His next outing is set for Aug. 4 at Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

LHP Ryan Feierabend

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci