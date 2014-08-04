Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The Rangers were swept in their three-game weekend series in Cleveland, and all three games were ugly in their own way. The first was due to a lack of pitching, the second was due to a lack of hitting, and the third was a lack of both.

After losing 12-2 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday, the Rangers lost 4-3 on Sunday, a game in which they got outstanding pitching from right-hander Yu Darvish. Unfortunately for the Rangers, however, the relievers were as bad as their starter was good.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Rangers leading 3-1, right-hander Neftali Feliz gave up a two-run, game-tying home run to outfielder David Murphy that sent the game into extra innings. In the 12th inning, right-hander Phil Klein gave up a walkoff home run to outfielder Michael Brantley leading off the inning.

The Rangers’ injury-riddled season has made it almost impossible for the team to sustain a level of success this season. They have lost three games in a row, including one started by Darvish.

Darvish is the team’s stopper, even when all the other pitchers are healthy. But with so many of them on the disabled list, if Darvish doesn’t win his start, it opens the door for another losing streak for the Rangers, especially when their offense is sputtering as it did in Cleveland. In their three losses to the Indians, the Rangers scored just five runs in the three games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-7, 5.08 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 5-8, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish held Cleveland to one run on four hits through seven innings, and would have been the winning pitcher had the Rangers bullpen not given up a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning. “Yu did one heck of a job to get us where we needed to be. We just didn’t shut the game down,” said manager Ron Washington.

--RHP Neftali Feliz gave up a two-run game-tying home run to Cleveland OF David Murphy with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Rangers two outs away from a 3-1 victory.

--C Geovany Soto was 1-for-3 with a double in a start for Triple-A Round Rock Saturday night. It was the second rehab game for Soto, who has been on the disabled list since July 22 with a right groin strain.

--LHP Derek Holland (knee) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Monday night vs. Memphis. This will be Holland’s second rehab start. He pitched two scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on July 31.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday. He went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--OF Mike Carp was claimed on waivers by the Rangers Sunday. He was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday. Carp hit just .198 with no homers and nine RBIs in 42 games with the Red Sox and he was expendable after Boston traded for outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Allen Craig.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great, the results just weren’t what I wanted today.” -- RHP Neftali Feliz, after allowing a two-run game-tying home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1 and started again Aug. 2.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. His next outing is set for Aug. 4 at Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

LHP Ryan Feierabend

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Rosales

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci

OF Mike Carp