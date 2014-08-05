Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Mike Carp is going to get the playing time he hoped for in Boston from the Texas Rangers.

After being claimed off waivers from the Red Sox on Sunday, Carp was in the Rangers’ starting lineup Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and made a great diving catch to end the sixth inning of the Rangers’ 5-3 loss in a rain-shortened game that lasted seven innings.

The bigger goal for Carp is proving Texas should keep him around for 2015. There could be a spot open for a guy like Carp on what’s expected to be a competitive team. He has parts of six seasons in the major leagues under his belt.

“The plan is, like a lot of our guys, we’re going to use the last two months of the season to effectively audition players,” Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine said. “We’re going to use plate appearances and innings pitched to see what we have going into 2015, when we expect to be healthy and competitive. We’re really trying to identify what roles guys will play in contributing formats to our 2015 team, so he’s going to get a chance to play some first base, some DH, some left field and we’ll see what he makes of the opportunities.”

Carp was hitting just .198 with the Red Sox, but had only gotten into 42 games and has just 103 plate appearances thus far (86 at-bats). Rangers manager Ron Washington plans to use a “loose” platoon system for his designated hitter and first base spots, mixing in primarily Carp and INF J.P. Arencibia -- a former catcher.

Carp will also see some time in the outfield, as he tries to win a spot for next season’s roster.

“We’ll get him out there when we can,” Washington said. “We’ll just move him around and try to get his bat moving. It’s probably going to take him some at-bats to get going, but I hope he steps right in there and gets going. We know he can swing the bat.”

They know Arencibia can too, but Carp might have an advantage for a projected utility role over him because he’s proven himself in that role during previous big-league stops. Arencibia still needs to show he can keep his swing intact when not playing regularly.

“That’s what he’s going to have to do,” Washington said. “I think Mike Carp has already done that. It’s only a fact and a reality that J.P. has to do that, when we’re looking at the big picture.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-69

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-8, 5.98 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks 9-6, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis will make his first start since turning 35 this past weekend, making him the first Rangers starter of that age since former hurlers Ryan Dempster and Roy Oswalt in 2012. He’s allowed three earned runs or less in five of his past six starts and holds a 4-3 record with a 5.16 ERA in 10 career outings (eight starts) against the White Sox. At U.S. Cellular Field, Lewis is just 1-3 in four starts with a 7.03 ERA. His most recent start in Chicago was a five-hit shutout on May 16, 2011 for his lone win.

--1B Mike Carp will get a chance to play more than he did with the Boston Red Sox during the last two months of the season. Carp, 28, will get a chance to earn a utility role with the Rangers for the 2015 season, when they expect to be healed from their numerous injuries and back to competing in the American League West. Carp, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Sunday, started at first base Monday against the Chicago White Sox and went 0-for-2 in the Rangers’ 5-3 rain-shortened loss at U.S. Cellular Field.

--C Geovany Soto is expected to re-join the Rangers this coming weekend, when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list following a right groin strain. Soto started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a double and home run Monday night for Triple-A Round Rock in the first game of a doubleheader. It was the fourth game of his rehab stint.

--LHP Derek Holland made his second start during a rehab stint Monday night and first for Triple-A Round Rock. Starting the first game of a doubleheader, Holland allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and a walk. He struck out three but allowed two home runs. Holland, who had offseason microfracture surgery to repair his left knee, made his first rehab start July 30 for Double-A Frisco and threw two scoreless innings.

--SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games in the Rangers’ 5-3 rain-shortened loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox. It didn’t take him long to do it. He blooped a single into center field off Chicago RHP Hector Noesi. Andrus, who went 1-for-4 and scored a run, is hitting .372 during the streak.

--C Chris Gimenez was placed on the paternity list. 1B Mike Carp took his spot on the roster. Gimenez has batted .262 with no home runs and 11 RBI in 34 games with Texas this season.

--LHP Ryan Feierabend was sent outright to Triple- A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday. In six relief appearances for Texas this year, he had no decisions and a 6.14 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I look back on the past two years, and Flowers has certainly been doing well against us. He may not have been hitting home runs against everyone else, but he finds a way to hit a ball out of the ballpark against us some kind of way. Tonight, he hit the ball off the wall, then he catches a hanger (for a homer) and then we hang another breaking ball and he just snaps it into right field.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after White Sox C Tyler Flowers went 3-for-3, drove in three runs and scored twice in Chicago’s 5-3 victory against the Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1 and is expected to rejoin the Rangers Aug. 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made his second rehab start Aug. 4 at Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez (Paternity List)

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B Adam Rosales

INF/C J.P. Arencibia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci