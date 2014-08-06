Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- In the middle of an injury-plagued season that has them saddled with the worst record in the major leagues, the Rangers are finding a bright side in the minor leagues.

The Rangers have one of the best-stocked systems in the minors, and the good news doesn’t start and end with slugging third baseman Joey Gallo -- who’s leading the entire minor leagues with 37 home runs.

Texas has a number of other promising prospects and promoted two of them -- catcher Jorge Alfaro and outfielder Nomar Mazara -- this week to join Gallo at Double-A Frisco of the Texas League.

Alfaro, 21, is the Rangers’ No. 2 prospect. He was bumped up from Class A Myrtle Beach of the Carolina League, where he hit .261 (398 at-bats) with 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 73 RBIs and 63 runs scored.

Behind the plate, he threw out 26 percent of runners attempting to steal, which was an important component in his advancement.

“There were certain elements we needed to see defensively before we felt comfortable promoting him,” Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine said this week in Chicago. “I think he’s always had his offense a little more developed than his defense. This wasn’t going to be an entirely offensive-based metric that was going to warrant the promotion.”

Mazara, 19, was promoted from Class A Hickory of the South Atlantic League, skipping over the Advanced-A level after repeating a season in Hickory. This season, he hit .264 in 106 games for the Crawdads, with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 73 RBIs and 68 runs scored. Mazara is ranked as the Rangers’ 10th-best prospect by MLB.com after signing with Texas July 2, 2011 as an international free agent from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“In Mazara’s case, I think if you take out the first (four to five) weeks of the season, he’s been one of the most productive hitters throughout our minor-league system,” Levine said. “He’s also, in our estimation, one of the more mature players that we have. So, he rose to the occasion in Hickory and we had preached at the beginning of spring training to our whole minor-league base that we weren’t averse to skipping levels if we felt it was warranted. We’ve always demonstrated in the past, also, that we’re willing to bring guys to the big leagues from the Double-A level.”

Levine said Mazara is not currently on the radar for the Rangers’ 2015 roster plans, but his statement shows that he and Alfaro -- another international free-agent signee from 2010 -- might not be too far from the big leagues now.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-7, 4.84 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-1, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch (3-7, 4.84) is scheduled to start the finale of a three-game series Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, returning to the mound after having his last start skipped because of soreness in his left knee. Tepesch, who’s thrown two bullpen sessions since his most recent outing, said the soreness is nearly gone. Tepesch has never pitched at U.S. Cellular Field and holds an 0-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in one career start against the White Sox, which happened last season as a rookie.

--RHP Colby Lewis threw the second complete-game shutout of his career to beat the Chicago White Sox in a 16-0 rout for the Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. Lewis struck out seven, scattered six hits and kept the White Sox largely off-balance the whole game. “It felt like my location was really good tonight, but the offense definitely made my job a lot easier, that’s for sure,” Lewis said. “Your mentality is, when you have that type of lead, you’ve got to go out there and throw strikes. Period. You can’t just go out there and nibble.”

--SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games in the Rangers’ 16-0 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Andrus will face a steep challenge to keep the streak going Wednesday in the series finale. Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale will get the start in that game and Andrus is 0-for-15 with five strikeouts against him for his career. “I look at that and I can’t afford to pull Elvis out of the lineup,” manager Ron Washington said Tuesday. “He’s 0-for-15 and now it’s Elvis’ turn to get (Sale). It’s his turn to get (Sale). And if he don‘t, then he’ll be 0-for-19. But I ain’t pulling him out.”

--2B Rougned Odor will get a day off Wednesday in the finale of the series against the Chicago White Sox because ace LHP Chris Sale is facing the Rangers. Manager Ron Washington said he didn’t want the left-handed hitting rookie -- who went 1-for-6 in a 16-0 win against Chicago on Tuesday -- to be overmatched against Sale’s three-quarters delivery. Washington said INF Adam Rosales will likely get the start at second.

--C Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-5 with his first career two-homer game in the Rangers’ 16-0 win Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. He will play the entire series behind the plate, finishing up Wednesday afternoon after catching all nine innings Tuesday. Manager Ron Washington doesn’t have much choice. Backup C Chris Gimenez was placed on the paternity leave list Monday and won’t return until the start of the next series Friday against the Houston Astros. The only other player on the Rangers’ roster with catching experience is 1B/DH J.P. Arencibia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like my location was really good tonight, but the offense definitely made my job a lot easier, that’s for sure. Your mentality is, when you have that type of lead, you’ve got to go out there and throw strikes. Period. You can’t just go out there and nibble.” -- RHP Colby Lewis, after throwing the second complete-game shutout of his career to beat the White Sox 16-0 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1 and is expected to rejoin the Rangers on Aug. 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made his second rehab start Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Chris Gimenez (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci