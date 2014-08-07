Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Texas Rangers will likely have some roster decisions to make Friday in Houston.

Catcher Geovany Soto is set to come off the 15-day disabled list from a right groin strain that day and catcher Chris Gimenez will come off the paternity list. Texas probably won’t keep three catchers and current backstop Robinson Chirinos is probably not on the hot seat after starting all three games of a series against the Chicago White Sox that concluded Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Rangers also have first baseman/designated hitter J.P. Arencibia on the roster, who has an extensive catching background. That leaves Gimenez as the most likely odd man out of the mix.

“We’ve certainly got some decisions to make when his time is up on his paternity leave,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “The way the roster is constructed, it’s obvious something’s got to happen. We’ll be back to four guys on the bench when we get to Houston.”

Assuming Gimenez departs, that leaves Soto and Chirinos to split the catching duties the rest of the way. Chirinos, who hit two homers in a 16-0 win Tuesday against the White Sox, will likely go from playing five games a week down to three.

Washington said he wants to get a good look at Soto to assess his health before giving him the bulk of starts.

“(Chirinos) will continue to play, they’re just going to share time,” Washington said. “We’ve got to see what Soto can do. I‘m not going to take tremendous time away from Robinson. He’s still going to get time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-4, 7.29 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-8, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miles Mikolas is expected to make his seventh start of the season for the Rangers on Friday in Houston to start a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Mikolas has thrown at least seven innings and allowed two earned runs or less in two of his past three outings. His most recent outing ended in defeat, but he struck out six and allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks in seven innings. Opponents are hitting .222 (16-for-72) off Mikolas in his past three starts. The Astros roughed him up July 7 in Arlington in his lone career outing against them, scoring nine runs on 12 hits in just 3 1/3 innings against him.

--RHP Nick Tepesch earned his first win since June 27 and made his third scoreless start of the season Wednesday, throwing 5 2/3 innings in the Rangers’ 3-1 win against the Chicago White Sox. Tepesch induced two big ground balls for double plays to escape trouble in the fourth and fifth innings and got second baseman Gordon Beckham to line into a double play with a runner on second in the third. “It was just trying to get a ground ball at somebody and turn a double play, and it happened a couple times,” Tepesch said. “That was the approach I took with it, just trying to get a quick out, a quick ground ball at somebody.”

--C Geovany Soto is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list Friday in Houston for the start of a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Soto, who went on the DL July 22 with a right groin strain, will likely start the first two games and then ease into sharing starts behind the plate with C Robinson Chirinos.

--C Robinson Chirinos will have his playing time reduced by a game or two a week once C Geovany Soto returns to the active roster, according to Rangers manager Ron Washington. Soto is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list Friday in Houston and will likely split time with Chirinos the rest of the season.

--C Chris Gimenez will come off the paternity list for the Rangers on Friday and could find himself as the odd man out. Catcher Geovany Soto is also expected to return from the 15-day disabled list Friday, which would give Texas three catchers when C Robinson Chirinos is included. The Rangers are not expected to keep three catchers, plus 1B/DH J.P. Arencibia has catching experience. Soto was getting the bulk of starts before going on the DL July 22 with a right groin strain and Chirinos just hit two home runs Tuesday, his 10th and 11th of the season, in a 16-0 blowout of the Chicago White Sox.

--2B Adam Rosales pleased the 15 friends and family who came to U.S. Cellular Field to watch him play for the Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. He went 2-for-4 and hit two home runs to drive in all three Texas runs in a 3-1 victory. One of the homers was a two-run shot off Chicago ace LHP Chris Sale. “I feel like I’ve always picked up the ball pretty well against Sale,” said Rosales, who’s from nearby Park Ridge, Ill. “I‘m an aggressive hitter and he just comes right at me. Same thing with C.C. Sabathia. Power pitcher. He’s going to come right at you. You better be ready.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I’ve always picked up the ball pretty well against (White Sox LHP Chris) Sale. I‘m an aggressive hitter and he just comes right at me. Same thing with C.C. Sabathia. Power pitcher. He’s going to come right at you. You better be ready.” -- Rangers INF Adam Rosales after a 3-1 win in Chicago over the White Sox on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1 and is expected to rejoin the Rangers on Aug. 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made his second rehab start Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Chris Gimenez (paternity leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci