Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas manager Ron Washington wasted little time reinserting catcher Geovany Soto into his starting lineup on Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Houston.

Soto returned earlier in the day from the 15-day disabled list, which he went on after suffering a right groin strain on July 21 while running the bases at Yankee Stadium. Soto had played in just three games before the injury, having been reinstated from the 60-day DL on July 17.

Washington will start Soto behind the plate for ace right-hander Yu Darvish on Saturday, but made it clear that additional evaluation is needed to determine his platoon behind the plate, one that includes Robinson Chirinos (.237/.276/.427).

“Let’s let it play out,” Washington said. “I’ve got to see where he is before I start to say what’s going to happen. Robinson Chirinos will catch. (Chirinos) has been doing good (defensively). I’ve got to give him credit for his improvement. He’s been doing a good job.”

Chirinos has been a stabilizing force throughout this injury-marred season, with Washington adamant that Chirinos has earned the right to keep his name in the mix for playing time. With 71 games under his belt this season, Chirinos has been the anchor the Rangers have lacked behind the plate with Soto sidelined for so long.

“Chirinos earned where he is,” Washington said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 10-6, 2.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-8, 4.13 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Geovany Soto was activated from the 15-day disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup on Friday night. Soto had been sidelined since July 21 after suffering a right groin strain running the bases at Yankee Stadium. In five rehab assignment games with Triple-A Round Rock, Soto batted .375 (6-for-16) with one home run and two RBIs while starting four games behind the plate and one as designated hitter.

--RHP Jerome Williams was designated for assignment, a move made to clear a roster spot for C Geovany Soto. Williams was 1-1 with a 9.90 ERA in two starts with the Rangers since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on July 25. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Williams to the minor leagues. Williams opened the season with the Houston Astros, finishing 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA over 26 appearances before being designated for assignment on June 30.

--RHP Miles Mikolas limited the Houston Astros to one run on four hits over five innings, and has allowed two runs or less in three of his last four outings. In his four road starts this season, Mikolas is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA.

--DH J.P. Arencibia hit his seventh home run since the All-Star break, a two-run shot in the first inning off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer. His homer total since the break leads the majors, and Arencibia is hitting .298 (14-for-47) with five home runs and 18 RBIs over his last 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tough ballgame. We put up two runs in the first inning and just couldn’t get anything else. They fought for their at-bats and they beat us. They beat our best pitcher that we had in that situation, so you’ve got to give them credit.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on a 4-3 loss to Houston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Geovany Soto (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 1 and was activated Aug. 8.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made his second rehab start Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci