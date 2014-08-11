Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Rangers manager Ron Washington dispelled the notion that pitchers perform better working with “personal” catchers, at least those pitchers with a track record for continued excellence.

Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish pitched to veteran Geovany Soto on Saturday night to unfavorable results, in part because Texas is working to get Soto back in rhythm following his missing most of this season due to injury. In 2013, Soto caught Darvish 16 times but their combined stats (.623 OPS, 2.87 ERA) were slightly worse than those Darvish posted with A.J. Pierzynski behind the plate (.600 OPS, 2.80 ERA).

“I know they get along well,” Washington said of the relationship between Darvish and Soto. “They seem to be on the same page with what they’re trying to do. Soto caught him last year so they have a relationship. I thought (Darvish) and (Chris) Gimenez worked well together, too.”

With Soto mostly unavailable this season, Darvish has pitched to J.P Arencibia (five games), Robinson Chirinos (four) and Gimenez (12), who was recently designated for assignment. Soto appears to be the designated catcher for Darvish moving forward although there appears to be little statistical support behind choosing one backstop over another.

“The elite pitchers call their own game. They just need somebody to stop (the ball) from going to the backstop,” Washington said. “You think people called Roger Clemens’ game? Or Randy Johnson? They didn’t call Tom Seaver’s games. I know they didn’t call Don Sutton’s games. They’re calling their own games.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 6-10, 3.98 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-8, 5.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Alex Rios departed in the middle of the fourth inning after aggravating his sore right ankle sliding into home plate. Rios missed the first two games of the series resting the ankle, originally injured at Toronto in July. Rios was 1-for-2 and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

--3B Adrian Beltre finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. He is batting .375 (51-for-136) with 11 homers and 30 RBIs against the Astros since 2012. Beltre has hit safely in his last 11 games at Minute Maid Park and is batting .324 (49-for-151) in 36 career games in Houston.

--RHP Nick Martinez allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with a career-high six strikeouts to earn his first victory since defeating the Detroit Tigers on May 24. Martinez allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last 10 starts but went 0-2 with a no-decision in those outings.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson worked two perfect innings of relief, recording a pair of strikeouts in the process. Tolleson has worked four scoreless innings over his last four appearances and eight innings, posting a 1.13 ERA during that span.

--C Chris Gimenez was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We work hard at that type of stuff, we just haven’t been as consistent at it as we’d like to (be). There are games when we show that in our game. The key is to work to be more efficient at it.” -- Manager Ron Washington, of the Rangers’ alert base running as they took advantage of an error and two wild pitches to beat Houston Sunday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Alex Rios (sore right ankle) left the Aug. 10 game. Rios missed the prior two games resting the ankle. He will be re-evaluated on Aug. 11.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made his second rehab start Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (sore left knee) was hurt July 26. He was pushed back from his scheduled Aug. 1 start.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

