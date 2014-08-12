Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Neftali Feliz has a history being the last guy out of the bullpen, even if the role is new to him this season. The Texas Rangers’ closer from 2010-11 is back in that spot after the July 23 trade of Joakim Soria.

“I feel better, and the more I throw, the better I am going to feel,” Feliz told the Rangers’ official website. “I feel comfortable. I know I can close games. I feel more relaxed and have confidence I can do the job.”

Feliz is coming off consecutive solid outings. He picked up a save Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox and worked a perfect ninth Sunday at Houston.

Those two games followed a blown save against the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 3.

“I‘m just working on keeping my pitches down and throwing strikes,” said Feliz, who did not pitch Monday in the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I‘m not focused on velocity and speed, just on what is working that particular day.”

His fastball velocity is in the low 90s, a far cry from the triple digits Feliz hit regularly as a rookie in 2010. Tommy John surgery took miles per hour off his fastball, but the Rangers are giving him an opportunity to keep the closer’s job.

Feliz has a 2.81 ERA, a .151 opponents’ batting average and four saves in five tries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-1, 2.61 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-7, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch is slated to make his 15th appearance and 14th start of the season Tuesday against the Rays. The 25-year-old tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings against the White Sox in his last start, a 3-1 win. He has faced the Rays just once in his career, earning the win in his major league debut in Arlington on April 9, 2013 (7 1/3 innings, four hits, one run, three walks, five strikeouts).

--RF Alex Rios doesn’t expect to go on the disabled list despite re-injuring his right ankle Sunday at Houston. He sprained the ankle July 19 in Toronto and aggravated it sliding into home against the Astros. “You can say it’s frustrating,” Rios said. “We’ve gone through too many injuries, and I’ve experienced one myself, I wouldn’t call it an injury. I would call it more pain than anything.” An MRI exam found no new damage, and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson caught manager Ron Washington’s eye with two shutout innings Sunday at Houston. Tolleson needed just 24 pitches to get six outs. “That was awesome, that first inning was as clean and crisp as I’ve ever seen him,” Washington said. “And he went out in the second one and did a good job in the second inning. That was nice, that’s what you like to see.”

--3B Adrian Beltre reached base safely in each of his first three plate appearances with two walks and a single. He has reached safely three-plus times in 19 games this season, second on the club behind LF Shin-Soo Choo (21). Beltre has reached safely in five of past eight plate appearances.

--2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in a season-high six consecutive games. He tallied his eighth double and 17th extra-base hit of the season Monday. His 17 extra-base hits are tied for the fourth most by a Texas rookie since 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He couldn’t command the baseball. When he left a pitch up, they hit it.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on RHP Colby Lewis, who gave up five runs (two earned) in five innings Monday during the Rangers’ 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Alex Rios (sore right ankle) left the Aug. 10 game, and he did not play Aug. 11. AN MRI exam found no new damage, and he could be back in the lineup Aug. 12.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci