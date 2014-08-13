Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas right fielder Alex Rios was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Tuesday as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. Manager Ron Washington expects to get Rios back Wednesday in the third game of a four-game set with Tampa Bay.

Washington just isn’t sure where in the lineup that will be. If he does know, he isn’t letting on.

“Probably give him some DH days, I don’t know yet,” Washington said. “I want to see how he thinks. If I suggest to him I want to DH him, Alex is not going to complain. If I say he’s playing right field, he’s not going to complain. He’s a team player.”

Rios did test his ankle before the game under the supervision of team trainers and Washington.

“It’s nothing dangerous or anything bad,” said Rios, who did pinch hit in the 3-2 win in 14 innings. “I have to go day by day.”

Rios’ health could impact his trade status. He reportedly cleared waivers, making him eligible for the postseason if he’s traded before Sept. 1.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-4, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-6, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miles Mikolas is making his eighth start of the season Wednesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in his last four starts to drop his ERA from 10.05 to 6.57, his lowest since his Texas debut July 2. He has allowed two or less runs in three of those four starts.

--C Chris Gimenez accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. He was designated for assignment on Aug. 7.

--CF Leonys Martin had a career-high four hits. It was the seventh four-hit game by a Ranger this season, three of which have come in the last 13 games.

--RHP Scott Baker earned his first win with Texas. It was also the team’s 18th pitcher with a victory this season, which is the third most in MLB to the Yankees and A’s with 19 each.

--RHP Nick Tepesch took a no decision despite his third career ultra-quality start. It was the seventh ultra-quality start by a Ranger this season in which the starter did not earn a win and the third such start in August. He did not allow a hit until Sean Rodriguez’s leadoff single in the fifth and gave up both runs in the sixth, snapping a 10 2/3-inning scoreless streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Outstanding. They did a great job. They really did.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington, of his bullpen, after Tuesday’s 14-inning 3-2 win over the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Alex Rios (sore right ankle) left the Aug. 10 game, and he did not play Aug. 11. He pinch hit Aug. 12. An MRI exam found no new damage.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci