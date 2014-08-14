Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Hoping that their ace will miss just two starts, the Rangers placed right-hander Yu Darvish on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday, the day after Darvish’s most recent start. Darvish will undergo an MRI exam Thursday.

General manager Jon Daniels said Darvish is dealing with pronator tendinitis.

“Yu said if we were maybe in a different spot playing a meaningful game, he might be able to pitch,” Daniels said. “But we all agreed that with the year we’ve had with injuries, we’re not going to push anything.”

Darvish reportedly felt elbow discomfort while playing catch Monday, and he abandoned plans for a bullpen session Tuesday. He wasn’t troubled by his arm during a four-inning outing Saturday during a loss to the Houston Astros.

Darvish, 27, is 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts this year.

To replace Darvish on the roster, the Rangers called up left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio from Triple-A Round Rock, and he will pitch out of the bullpen.

Left-hander Robbie Ross will be called up from Round Rock on Thursday to start against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ross went 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA in 18 games (nine starts) for Texas earlier this season.

“For the most part, this isn’t something that’s normal,” manager Ron Washington said of the team’s ongoing injury problems. “You deal with it. It’s been a necessity for us to make the moves we’ve had in our pitching staff, and we’ll continue to do that until there’s no more baseball to be played.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 8-9, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 2-4, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ross is being called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday. After beginning the season in the Texas rotation, Ross was sent down after struggling early. He was 2-4 with a 5.61 ERA before getting sent down. At Round Rock, he went 4-4 with a 5.10 ERA in eight starts.

--LHP Alex Claudio was called up Wednesday and made his MLB debut with a strikeout against the first batter he faced. The 22-year-old rookie had gone 6-3 with a 1.66 ERA and four saves over 27 games/nine starts with High Class A Myrtle Beach, Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. Minor league opponents were hitting .224 against him.

--SS Elvis Andrus reached base with a single and walk. He has hits in 17 of his last 19 games (.338, 25-for-74). He has also hits in nine of his last 10 games vs. Tampa Bay (.366, 15-for-41).

--1B J.P. Arencibia made his first career appearance on the mound with a scoreless ninth. He is the third position player to appear on the mound for the Rangers this season, joining 1B Mitch Moreland and C Chris Gimenez. The last team to have at least three instances of position players pitching was the 2010 St. Louis Cardinals.

--CF Leonys Martin got some hitting tips from manager Ron Washington before Tuesday night’s game and then had a career-high four hits. “It was good for me,” said Martin, who is hitting just .257. “It felt good. I feel better and I just swung at good pitches.”

--RHP Scott Baker earned his first win since 2011 by working the final two innings in Tuesday’s 3-2, 14-inning win. Baker’s last win, which came while he was in Minnesota, was July 23, 2011. He missed the 2012 season due to Tommy John surgery. Texas had been 0-20 in games Baker appeared in.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the most part, this isn’t something that’s normal. You deal with it. It’s been a necessity for us to make the moves we’ve had in our pitching staff, and we’ll continue to do that until there’s no more baseball to be played.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after RHP Yu Darvish became the latest disabled Ranger.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 10. Darvish will undergo an MRI on Aug. 14.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Robbie Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Nate Adcock

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci