Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- An MRI on the right elbow of Yu Darvish showed nothing more significant than mild inflammation, yet the right-hander indicated he might not pitch again this season for the last-place Rangers.

“I want to go out there and compete, but I‘m also thinking about long term,” said Darvish. “I don’t want to risk my future.”

No timetable has been set for Darvish’s return. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, a team spokesman said.

Darvish was put on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a discomfort he said was similar to a condition he said he experienced before the season in 2011, though “much milder compared to that.”

Darvish, 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts this season, has been on the DL in each of his three MLB seasons.

The right-hander made headlines during the All-Star break by suggesting six-man rotations would prevent the rash of pitching injuries sustained the past couple of seasons. Nonetheless, he said he didn’t believe his current condition was caused by fatigue.

The decision to place Darvish was an easy one considering the Rangers’ position at the bottom of the AL West. If the Rangers were in contention, Darvish believed he would pitch.

“That’s a difficult question,” Darvish said. “I want to pitch. I think I could if I pushed myself.”

Darvish said unlike in 2011, he has no pain in the elbow, but rather discomfort. Of 2011, he said he “couldn’t even play catch it was so painful.”

“Probably drank some alcohol,” Darvish said when asked what was done to overcome the injury in 2011.

“That was a joke, by the way.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-74

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-4, 2.54 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-8, 5.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ross (2-4, 6.06 ERA), recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, made his first start since May 17 and took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings of the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Ross, who was 3-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 21 strikeouts in his last five starts at Round Rock, including consecutive complete games in his last two starts, struck out the side in the first before giving up two, two-run home runs in the second and fifth innings and two more in the third on base hits. “We hope for Robbie’s sake and our sake, that the time he spent down there and the adjustments he had to make ... he can come back here and be successful,” said manager Ron Washington before Thursday game. Washington said before and after the game that Ross’ immediate status with the team was yet to be determined. Ross was called up to start for RHP Yu Darvish, who is on the disabled list.

--CF Leonys Martin was 7-for-13 in his last three games after going 2-for-4 in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Yet, Martin is hitting .194 over his last 19 games, including an 0-for-12 skid, to drop from .273 to .259.

--3B Adrian Beltre is 8-for-35 with seven walks in his last 10 games and is hitting .231 over his last 29 games to drop from .341 to .314. Beltre was 0-for-3 with a walk in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

--SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games after going 1-for-4 with a double in Texas’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Andrus is hitting .333 during that stretch. He has also hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games against the Rays.

--RHP Nate Adcock was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for LHP Robbie Ross before the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Adcock gave up five runs on 11 hits and five walks in seven games with the Rangers since being called up July 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He lost his command. It’s all about execution. He just didn’t make his pitches when he had to.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington, of LHP Robbie Ross, who allowed six runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. Darvish, on Aug. 14, met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem, a team spokesman said.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He was sent to Round Rock on Aug. 14, where he made his fourth rehab start.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Robbie Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci