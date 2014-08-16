Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yu Darvish hinted on Thursday that he might not pitch again this season.

However, any suggestion of such a thing was news to manager Ron Washington.

Darvish was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with inflammation in the right elbow and said the following day that though he wants to pitch again, he said he thought caution was the best course of action.

The Rangers right-hander is eligible to come off the DL on Aug. 25.

”I expect Darvish to pitch on the 25th,“ Washington said. ”Why wouldn’t he? Nothing more has been discussed along any other lines.

“He’s got some inflammation. I got some inflammation.”

Washington appeared to become irritated when told that Darvish indicated he could almost certainly go if the team were in playoff contention.

“We’re in a race. A race to win ballgames.”

The manager said he understood Darvish’s concern about further injuring the elbow and said he shared it.

With a day off on Monday and Thursday, the Rangers won’t need a fifth starter until Aug. 25. Lefty Robbie Ross Jr. pitched in Darvish’s spot on Thursday before being sent back down to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Lefty Derek Holland, who made his fourth rehabilitation start in the minors on Thursday, isn’t ready, Washington said.

“I‘m not predetermining nothing,” Washington said. “This is the second day on the DL. Let’s see how it goes.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-75

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 10-4, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-9, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez (2-9, 5.27 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and walk over six innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. He matched a season high with six strikeouts but gave up three hits to Angels leadoff hitter Kole Calhoun, including a three-run home run in the fifth. Martinez has 12 strikeouts against three walks in his last two starts, both losses. “I think I made good pitches to most of the hitters except for Calhoun,” Martinez said. “I attacked the heart of the lineup the right way and limited the damage. Calhoun did all the damage tonight.”

--SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday night. Andrus is hitting .304 in 14 games in August and .329 over his last 21 games to raise his average from .260 to .272.

--RF Alex Rios played in the field for the first time in three games on Friday while dealing with a right ankle sprain and went 0-for-4 with an RBI on a fielder’s choice in Texas’ 5-4 loss to the Angels. Rios, in an 0-for-13 skid, is hitting .217 in his last 50 games to drop from .335 to .285.

--2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, though he went 0-for-4 in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Odor, who has two home runs in his last nine games, is hitting .270 in his last 10.

--1B Mike Carp was 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single -- his second with the Rangers -- in Texas’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. He’s 3-for-20 in 10 games (six starts) since being received on a waiver claim from Boston on Aug. 3.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (2-4, 6.06 ERA) was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock a day after suffering a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a spot start. Depending on the status of RHP Yu Darvish (inflammation, right elbow), Ross might be an option again when the Rangers need a fifth starter on Aug. 25. That’s the day Darvish is set to come off the 15-day DL. Texas called up RHP Jon Edwards. “We don’t need a fifth starter until we get back from Miami,” manager Ron Washington said. “In the meantime, we decided to put a piece in the bullpen.”

--RHP Jon Edwards was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and became the 36th pitcher used by Texas this year in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Edwards gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning. The Rangers are one shy of tying the major-league record for pitchers used, set by San Diego in 2002. “I was real excited,” Edwards said of his first trip to the mound. “I actually wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be, which I think was good. Mainly excited and amped up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just goes to show you that this team has all the fight in the world. A lot of these guys have the will to win and you have to take your hats off to those guys.” -- RHP Nick Martinez.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. Darvish, on Aug. 14, met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem, a team spokesman said.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He was sent to Round Rock on Aug. 14, where he made his fourth rehab start.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci