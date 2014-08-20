Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - After four straight years in which they won at least 90 games, 2014 has been a disaster for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers (48-77) have the worst record in the major leagues. They spent four days in first place in April, but they haven’t been a factor since, and their eight-game losing streak in June was the beginning of the end.

Since that skid started on June 17, they are an awful 9-42.

They are last in the American League and next-to-last in the majors with a 4.79 ERA.

Only one team in the majors has a worse fielding percentage than the Rangers.

Relatively speaking, their offense is a little better, but still, the Rangers are next-to-last in the American League in homers, 12th in OPS and 11th in runs scored.

The Rangers have had 21 different players on the disabled list this season, including star slugger Prince Fielder, who has been gone since May 17.

Starting DH Mitch Moreland has been gone since June 8, and projected starting second baseman Jurickson Profar has missed the entire season due to a shoulder injury.

Fielder had 25 homers and 106 RBIs last season, and the Rangers, who made a trade with the Detroit Tigers to get him, expected even bigger numbers for him in their smaller ballpark.

Profar was regarded as one of baseball’s best prospects, and scouts had predicted he would become a .300 hitter with 20 steals and 20 homers per year.

The pitching staff has been equally hard hit as all five starters and the closer are on the disabled list. That includes the Rangers’ All-Star starter, Yu Darvish.

Texas was one strike away from winning the World Series title in 2011. But that seems like a long, long time ago for a franchise suffering through a miserable season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-9, 5.27 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-7, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez will make a homecoming when he starts against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Martinez, 24, played his high school ball at Miami’s Belen Jesuit, but he has always gone under the radar. He didn’t get a big-time scholarship -- playing instead at Fordham University as an infielder/pitcher. The Rangers drafted him in the 18th round in 2011, and he spent this past spring in the minor-league camp -- not with the major leaguers. He finally made his major-league debut on April 5 and has posted a 2-9 record with a 5.27 ERA in 21 appearances, including 16 starts.

--RHP Miles Mikolas pitched one of his best games of a subpar season on Tuesday. He was locked in a 1-1 duel after five innings before running out of gas in the sixth. His final line in five-plus innings included eight hits, one walk and three runs. He tied a season high by striking out six and escaped with a no-decision.

--RF Alex Rios was scratched an hour before Tuesday’s game due to a bruised right thumb. It was yet another setback for Rios, who sprained his right ankle just after the All-Star break. Rios had a big game this past Saturday, producing a two-run single and throwing a runner out at the plate. And, Sunday was the first time since his ankle injury that he had started three straight games in the outfield. Now comes a new injury to deal with.

-- 3B Adrian Beltre played his first game at Marlins Park on Tuesday. Beltre is one of eight players in history to homer in at least 40 different MLB stadiums. If he homers on Wednesday, he will be one of seven players who have homered in 41 MLB stadiums. The list: Sammy Sosa (45); Ken Griffey Jr. (44); Fred McGriff (43); Gary Sheffield (42); Andruw Jones (42); Ellis Burks (41); Mike Piazza (40); Beltre (40). Beltre didn’t homer Tuesday, but he went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored. In 57 career games vs. the Marlins, he has a .420 on-base percentage, a .614 slugging percentage and a 1.034 OPS. Those are his best totals against any MLB team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what we have to get better on -- driving in runs when they’re there. We put ourselves in position, but we didn’t cash in.” - Texas manager Ron Washington after his team went 1-for-10 with men in scoring position in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- RF Alex Rios was scratched from the starting lineup an hour before Tuesday’s game due to a bruised right thumb. He later entered the game and went 0-for-1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He was sent to Round Rock on Aug. 14, where he made his fourth rehab start.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Geovany Soto

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci