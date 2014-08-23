Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers manager Ron Washington was reluctant to talk about Yu Darvish’s return on Friday, perhaps because he believed he had already said too much.

Washington retreated from a comment he made to a radio audience on ESPN/103.3 FM earlier in the day, in which he said the benefit of Darvish pitching again this season “would just be the fact that he hasn’t quit on his teammates.”

”I don’t know how to answer that without sounding like I‘m making a negative statement,“ said Washington, who was asked if it was important to the clubhouse for Darvish to pitch. ”I just want him to go through the process and then we’ll evaluate as we go through the process.

”I’ll try to answer that and I’ll say one word in the sentence and it’ll be taken all out of context and all hell will be breaking loose.

“I didn’t mean it like that.”

Darvish hasn’t pitched since being placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 10, with right elbow inflammation.

At the time, Darvish seemed to cast doubt about when or even if he would come back this year out of an overabundance of caution. The next day, Washington said he expected the right-hander to return when he was eligible on Aug. 25.

When he’ll actually return has yet to be determined, though it will not be Monday.

Washington said he has no concern about Darvish’s commitment to the team.

“None at all.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 9-10, 4.48 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-7, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis (8-11, 5.54 ERA) gave up four runs on six hits in six innings while suffering the loss in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday night on the one-year anniversary of his hip replacement surgery. Lewis gave up two home runs to lead off innings, including one to Billy Butler in the Royals’ three-run second and another to Josh Willingham in the fourth. Lewis set down the last eight hitters he faced. “Early in the game, he just couldn’t get the ball down,” manager Ron Washington said. “But then after that he settled in and when he left the ballgame, we were still in it.”

--CF Leonys Martin went 0-for-3 with a walk, yet is hitting .455 in his last nine games after ending an 0-for-12 slide to raise his average 17 points to .266. Coupled with an 0-for-12 slide, Andrus is hitting .241 in his last 25 games.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday to extend his hitting streak against the Kansas City Royals to 15 games in a 6-3 loss. It’s the longest active streak against K.C. Beltre is hitting .396 with six doubles and 20 RBIs in 23 games against the Royals since joining Texas in 2011. Beltre is hitting .478 over his last six games to raise his average to .322.

--SS Elvis Andrus reached base safely three times, by hit, walk and hit-by-pitch in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. Andrus, who also scored a run, has now hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games and is hitting .306 during the stretch to raise his average 11 points to .271. Thirteen of his last 14 hits have been singles.

--LF Jim Adduci is 0-for-25 since his first major-league home run on Aug. 9 after going 0-for-2 in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. In 29 games (21 starts) since coming off the disabled list in late July, Adduci is hitting .117.

--OF Daniel Robertson is 8-for-his-last-13 with runners in scoring position after a pinch-hit run-scoring double in the seventh inning of Texas’ 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. Robertson is 4-for-7 with a walk and two RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season and has driven in a run in each of his last two pinch-hitting appearances, including drawing a bases-loaded walk Tuesday in a loss at Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early in the game, he just couldn’t get the ball down. But then after that he settled in and when he left the ballgame we were still in it. We just needed to get some offense going.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, of RHP Colby, who gave up four runs and six hits in six innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He will make his sixth minor-league rehab start, for Round Rock, on Aug. 24 at Las Vegas.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

