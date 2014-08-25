Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers finalized a trade Sunday, sending catcher Geovany Soto to Oakland for cash considerations.

The contract of Triple-A Round Rock catcher Tomas Telis will be purchased Monday.

“The biggest reason was to give us an opportunity to take an added look at Robinson Chirinos (and also Telis up close over the last five weeks of the season),” general manager Jon Daniels said.

Telis hit .351 in 134 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League.

“He’s really taken a step forward. Plus, it gives Geo a chance to win.”

Soto was acquired in 2012 for cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs to fortify the Rangers’ catching depth. He was slated to be the team’s Opening Day starter before two surgical procedures sent him to the sidelines.

The most significant setback was right knee surgery to repair torn cartilage that caused him to miss 3 1/2 months. Soto returned to the team July 16.

He returned to the disabled list a week later with a right groin strain.

Soto also had a brush with the law in July after being picked up by Grapevine police and put under arrest and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.

The catcher took responsibility and pleaded for forgiveness from teammates in an emotional team meeting days after the arrest.

Ultimately, Soto appeared in only 10 games this season, batting .237 with one home run and three RBIs.

The trade also sent away the personal catcher of pitcher Yu Darvish, whose return this season remains questionable while he deals with right elbow inflammation. The Rangers traded Darvish’s other preferred catcher, Chris Gimenez, the day before to Cleveland.

No consideration was given to that, Daniels said, though if Darvish had been active, perhaps.

“I‘m a pretty strong believer that Yu can succeed regardless of who’s behind the plate,” Daniels said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-5, 7.48 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 9-10, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Baker (2-3, 5.45 ERA) earned his first victory as a starter in more than three years in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. In a spot start and first action in 11 days, Baker, normally a long reliever, gave up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. “We had all the confidence in the world that he’d go out there and he’d pitch his game and he’d give us a chance,” said Texas manager Ron Washington, who added that Baker would be considered to make another spot start on Friday.

--CF Leonys Martin reached on his ninth bunt single of the season, second in the AL, in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. Martin, who went 1-for-4 with a run, is hitting .439 in his last 11 games to raise his average 19 points to .268. “I‘m swinging at strikes,” Martin said. “I feel in command at the plate.”

--OF Daniel Robertson reached base three times from the leadoff spot with a single and two walks in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. Robertson is hitting .326 over his last 36 games.

--C Geovany Soto was traded to Oakland on Sunday for cash considerations. Soto, who has been out most of the season recovering from knee surgery, appeared in only 10 games this season for Texas, batting .237 with one home run and three RBIs. “The biggest reason (for the trade) was to give us an opportunity to take an added look at Robinson Chirinos,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “Plus, it gives Geo a chance to win.” Triple-A catcher Tomas Telis will also be called up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether I‘m a starter or reliever, it’s a matter of executing pitches. For me, it’s never been an issue of having that many days off. It’s making good two-strike pitches. Early on, I wasn’t doing that. I got away with a few pitches, but as the game went on, I made adjustments and started making better pitches.” -- RHP Scott Baker, who earned his first victory as a starter in more than three years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after suffering back spasms a day before and will likely make his sixth, and possibly final, rehabilitation start with Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jim Adduci