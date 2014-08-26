Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Texas Rangers knew that outfielder Shin-Soo Choo would not make it through the season, but Monday’s decision to place him on the 15-day disabled list and schedule a season-ending elbow surgery came sooner than expected.

Choo could go under the knife as soon as Friday as team doctors try to remove the bone spurs in his left elbow that have bothered him for most of the season. The Rangers planned to shut down Choo at some point to undergo the procedure, but the timing was accelerated when he could not make the trip to Seattle due to illness. Texas went ahead and placed him on the 15-day disabled list, effectively ending his season.

Choo struggled with ankle problems earlier in the year and never really found a rhythm. He hit .242 in 123 games with the Rangers this season, and his 13 home runs were his lowest total since he became a full-time player.

Injury problems were one of the major reasons for the Rangers’ dismal season, but the struggles of Choo -- the major offseason addition not named Prince Fielder -- certainly were a factor.

Texas signed Choo to a seven-year, $130 million contract, so getting his elbow right is more important than watching him struggle through the final few weeks of a lost season.

Even after a 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday gave the Rangers a rare two-game winning streak, Texas still owns the major league’s worst record, 51-79.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-79

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-9, 5.13 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-1, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Shin-Soo Choo was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to bone spurs in his left elbow. Choo battled the bone spurs for a few days, and the Rangers planned on sending him in for surgery later this month or in September, but a minor illness prevented him from making the trip to Seattle, so the team went ahead and scheduled the season-ending surgery a few days early. The operation could occur as soon as Friday. Choo hit .242 in 123 games with the Rangers this season, and his 13 home runs were his lowest total since he became a full-time player.

--OF Michael Choice was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, taking the roster spot that became available when OF Shin-Soo Choo was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Choice hit just .177 in 69 games with the Rangers earlier this season, leading to his demotion in early July. He batted .267/.379/.460 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 43 Triple-A games.

--C Tomas Telis, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock before the game, made his major league debut Monday. He got his first big-league hit on a seventh-inning bunt that was meant to be a sacrifice with a runner on second base. Telis went 1-for-4 and was on the catching end of a shutout in the Rangers’ 2-0 win over Seattle.

--3B Adrian Beltre saw his six-game hitting streak end when he went 0-for-3 at Seattle on Monday night. He went 11-for-23 (.478) during the streak.

--DH J.P. Arencibia came out of his 11-game slump to deliver an RBI single in the fourth inning of Monday’s game at Seattle, giving Texas a 1-0 lead in a game it would win 2-0. Arencibia had just three hits in his previous 32 at-bats before going 1-for-4 Monday.

--RHP Miles Mikolas pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his young career Monday night. The rookie allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out five in a 2-0 win over Seattle. “He pitched great,” manager Ron Washington said.

--RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to start at Seattle for the second time in his career Tuesday. He faced the Mariners at Safeco Field on June 15, allowing just two earned runs over six innings while suffering the loss in a 6-1 defeat. The rookie has won his past two road starts, at Miami and at Houston, heading into Tuesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I could’ve also went out and given up a run right away, so I think it was the right call. Hopefully I’ll be starting for a long time and there will be a lot of complete-game shutouts to come.” -- RHP Miles Mikolas, on being removed from Monday’s game heading into the ninth inning. RHP Neftali Feliz completed the Rangers’ 2-0 win over the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery as soon as Aug. 29.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci