Texas Rangers - TeamReport

SEATTLE -- The numbers are plentiful supporting just how far the Texas Rangers have fallen this season, but perhaps the most notable one is 58.

That’s not the team’s win total -- although there are nights when winning 58 games over the entire season seems like a lofty goal -- but the number of players who have suited up for the Rangers this season. That’s a franchise record, and catcher Tomas Telis set another club record Monday night when he became the 13th Texas player to make his major league debut this season.

Those aren’t the kinds of marks to which a team aspires, and it doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out that lineup instability has been a key to the Rangers’ demise. Injuries have taken away stars like first baseman Prince Fielder and second baseman Jurickson Profar, but it’s the Texas pitching staff that has been especially hobbled.

Injuries to Yu Darvish, Matt Harrison and Derek Holland have forced the Rangers to rely on a rotation that includes struggling youngsters Nick Martinez, Nick Tepesch and Miles Mikolas, the latter of whom may or may not have had a breakthrough performance with eight shutout innings Monday night in Seattle.

Martinez seemed to be on track to finding a rhythm this month before getting knocked around for six hits and five runs over five innings of work Tuesday night.

The Rangers could get Holland back as soon as next week, but one roster move that probably won’t be happening is the return of Darvish. The right-handed ace has had some elbow inflammation that landed him on the disabled list earlier this month, and on Monday night, general manager Jon Daniels revealed that there probably aren’t enough days left in the season for Darvish to work his arm back up to full strength for another start.

Not many in Texas seem to mind that Darvish is likely to be done for the season. The Rangers have already made far too many roster moves this year.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-80

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-11, 5.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-5, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish appears unlikely to pitch another game for the Rangers this season. GM Jon Daniels told reporters that there isn’t enough time left in the season for Darvish to build his arm back up to game condition. Darvish went 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA before being placed on the disabled list on Aug. 13 with elbow inflammation.

--LHP Derek Holland has made his final rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock and is likely to be activated when the Rangers expand their roster next week. Holland’s next start has yet to be determined, although there is a chance he could be available for Friday’s game at Houston.

--3B Adrian Beltre took a light-spirited shot at former teammate Felix Hernandez before Tuesday’s game, saying that the Mariners’ ace “chickened out” by having his scheduled Wednesday start against the Rangers moved back two days. Hernandez will now face the Washington Nationals and won’t pitched against Texas, against which he is 2-9 with a 4.27 ERA since Beltre arrived.

--OF Michael Choice got his first start since being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and went 0-for-4. His batting average dropped to .173 for the season.

--OF Alex Rios has been playing with a sore right thumb, manager Ron Washington said after Tuesday’s game. “Some days, it doesn’t bother him,” Washington said. “Some days, it does.” Rios went 0-for-3 Tuesday and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. Washington said the decision to pinch-hit had nothing to do with Rios’s thumb.

--RHP Colby Lewis has struggled since pitching a complete-game shutout in an Aug. 5 game against the Chicago White Sox. He has lost each of his past three starts, with a 5.82 ERA to show for it. Lewis is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had chances to score some runs, but all of it came with two outs. We couldn’t get it done.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington after a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery as soon as Aug. 29.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci