Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- A lot of things aren’t going right for Texas Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis this season, but run support isn’t among them.

Four of the Rangers’ five highest-scoring games this season came when Lewis was starting, with the latest a 12-4 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Texas piled up 11 hits while posting its highest run total since Aug. 4, when the Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 16-0.

Lewis was the starter in that game, too, as he was when Texas beat Oakland 14-8 on June 16 and when the Rangers manhandled Detroit 12-4 on May 25.

On Wednesday, the outbreak of offense was a big key in ending Lewis’ three-start losing streak. Lewis turned in his second complete game of the season with an outing that saw him give up four runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

The complete games against Seattle on Wednesday and against the White Sox on Aug. 5 marked the only teams he lasted beyond the seventh inning this season. The Rangers rewarded him by outscoring the opposition 28-4 in those contests.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-8, 4.45 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 6-9, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Rougned Odor hit the first grand slam of his career, a third-inning shot in the Rangers’ 12-4 rout of the Mariners. At 20 years, 205 days, Odor is the youngest major-leaguer to hit a grand slam since then-New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes hit one at 20 years, four days against the Anaheim Angels on June 15, 2003. Odor slugged his sixth homer of the season.

--RHP Scott Baker was announced as the Rangers’ starter for Friday’s game against Houston. Baker will be making his sixth start of the season; he has come out of the bullpen 17 times. As a starter this season, Baker is 1-3 with a 5.96 ERA.

--OF Alex Rios (sore thumb) was among the players not in the Rangers’ lineup Wednesday. However, the move had more to do with opposing RHP Erasmo Ramirez than Rios’ health.

--C Tomas Telis went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in his second major league start Wednesday. Telis is off to a 3-for-8 start since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock as a replacement for traded backup C Geovany Soto.

--CF Leonys Martin had three hits and drove in three runs, two of them coming on a sixth-inning homer, in the Rangers’ 12-4 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Martin is hitting .440 (22 for 50) over his past 14 games. His batting average rose from .249 to .272 in the process.

--RHP Colby Lewis took advantage of another Texas’ big offensive performance to pitch his second complete game of the season Wednesday. He allowed four runs on seven hits against the Mariners, his second complete game this month. In those two games, the Rangers outscored their opponents 28-4.

--RHP Nick Tepesch, who is scheduled to face Houston on Thursday, has had success against the Astros during his career, going 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA in three starts. Tepesch is enjoying a solid month, but he only has a 1-1 record to show for it because the Rangers have scored exactly three runs in each of his four August starts. Tepesch went 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good to have a day like that. The thing about it is: tomorrow’s a new day, and we have to back at it again.” -- RF Jim Adduci, after the Rangers’ 12-4 rout of the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery as soon as Aug. 29.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci